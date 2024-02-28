Tulsa King to Air on CBS This Summer: What You Need to Know

CBS has had a lot of luck with its Yellowstone rollout, even though the series has been on for years and is available in full on Peacock.

It’s no wonder they’re looking to Taylor Sheridan and Sylvester to bolster their summer programming with a broadcast rollout of Tulsa King.

Tulsa King gives Yellowstone a run for the money when it comes to content the profanity. As we know, Federal law prohibits obscene, indecent, and profane content from being broadcast on the radio or TV.

Will that stop people from tuning into the broadcast version of Tulsa King on CBS?

Doubtful. And why would it? What you don’t know, you don’t know.

And there are plenty of people who prefer their dramas to be more watered down, and airing them on CBS gives many different kinds of viewers to see programming they wouldn’t otherwise.

There is more at play here than providing “new” programming during the summer months on CBS.

There have been conversations all over the map about what’s going to become of Paramount+.

Will it be gobbled up by another, larger streaming platform? That’s the direction taken by the general conversation.

Either way, getting people to watch Paramount+ shows is a win for the streamer.

Not only will seeing Tulsa King Season 1 in full make people more interested in seeing Tulsa King Season 2, but learning there is a rougher version available might get them there even sooner.

Paramount+ has a lot of great programming that nobody wants to lose, so viewer buy-in could also ensure shows remain in production should the streamer be sold.

Tulsa King is in a different world than Yellowstone but shares many similarities.

Tough men with soft sides get rough and tumble with their enemies with relatively little regard for being caught.

That’s somewhat of a surprise since Stallone plays a former mafia capo named Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who just got released from prison after a 25-year stint for something he didn’t even do.

Dwight took it on the chin for his mafia boss, only to be shipped off to Tulsa after his release, where they thought he would do the least damage to their family and their pride.

The family underestimated Dwight Manfredi.

Before he even found a motel in Tulsa, he’d already plotted his next steps in business and found a man to trust.

By Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 9, Dwight has quite a posse on his side, willing to step up and fight the local competition and the mafia itself to follow Dwight wherever he may lead.

Hint: it’s usually a success of some sort.

Unlike Yellowstone, Tulsa King is funny. Stallone gets incredible dialogue himself, but every character is a little off-kilter, and laughter provides a little levity to their often bizarre situations.

Others who starred in Tulsa King Season 1 include Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany.

If you’ve followed along with our Tulsa King Season 2 Everything We Know article, you know that details on the second season are scarce.

Maybe this is how we ramp things up for the second season premiere.

The way it’s looking, we may see a lot of Taylor Sheridan content dropping at once this fall. Fingers crossed!

In the meantime, whether you’ve seen it or not, you get another chance to take a look at Tulsa King this summer on CBS.

Maybe you can get a few friends to tune in, too. It can’t hurt!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on X and email her here at TV Fanatic.