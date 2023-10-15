Billy the Kid Season 2 Episode 1 Review: The Road to Hell

Billy can't catch a break, can he?

Throughout Billy the Kid Season 2 Episode 1, the hoping-to-be former outlaw told anyone who would listen that he was attempting to reform.

Billy has never been comfortable as an outlaw.

His sainted mother, Kathleen, raised Henry McCarty as a good Catholic boy.

But his quick temper and elevated sense of right and wrong soon landed him in infamy. It's hard to make a fresh start anywhere when your face is on a wanted poster.

That was why Billy was so grateful to John Tunstall for accepting him when he switched over to his side against his former employer, Major Murphy, to help the farmers and ranchers being victimized by The House, the local branch of the corrupt Santa Fe Ring.

Billy wisely turned down Tunstall's offer of becoming his second in command, deferring to a resident whom the others were more likely to follow.

It was heartwarming when Billy and Tunstall sat around having a drink, getting to know each other a little better.

It appears this season will focus on Billy and his longtime frenemy, Jesse Evans.

Billy and Jesse are longtime friends. However, their personalities are taking them in different directions.

Unlike Billy, Jesse enjoys the life of being an infamous outlaw.

An excellent example is how he hit upon the daughter of an influential Mexican businessman. Even after Murphy had defused a confrontation between the two, Jesse shot at the man's feet and threatened him. He didn't have to, but he has his reputation to uphold.

Would anybody be at all surprised if Jesse fires the shot that sets off the Lincoln County War?

Billy and Jesse are being set up to clash soon.

First, Riley commanded Jesse to keep track of Billy's activities. Then Tunstall requested that Billy (see the difference in management styles?) ask Jesse to stop working for Murphy. Why didn't Tunstall try to hire him away instead?

Billy's attempt to convince Jesse to lay down his gun and walk away went as badly as one would expect. Jesse's gun is his identity, and Lincoln is where the action was.

Both former friends seemed to realize that might have been their last civil conversation.

Romance was supposed to become a part of Billy's "new" life.

He even persuaded the high-class Dulcinea to go horseback riding with him despite his outlaw status, and he tried to convince her he was changing. He looked entranced as she gracefully trained one of her horses afterward.

However, later on, he saw Dulcinea greeting a sophisticated-looking man. Charlie informed Jesse he'd heard she was engaged. You would think that might have come up in their previous get-togethers.

That was the type of slight that would have outraged the righteous Billy. Will it set him off the path he's attempting to walk?

It became clear that neither Tunstall nor Murphy wanted a war. In a growing territory, there might have been enough business for both.

Tunstall was attacking on a different front: the courts. He had hired Alexander McSwain, Murphy's former lawyer. McSwain made an ally of Judge Carter, who would help him file in front of the few honest judges left in the territory.

The problem is that the Lincoln County War puppetmaster is banker Thomas Catron, based in Santa Fe and no doubt part of the Santa Fe Ring.

Catron invested in The House, and he's not getting any return on that investment now that Tunstall is diverting business to his store and his new bank.

So the skirmishing among Murphy, Riley, and Nolan for control of The House was ultimately meaningless since Catron owned them all. Still Riley and Nolan gave the orders to Jesse and his gang, which gave them an edge over the drunkard Murphy.

That was made clear when Catron sent Edgar Walz, his son-in-law, to serve as his agent in Lincoln.

After brief pleasantries, Walz let it be known that Riley and Nolan needed to shut down Tunstall's businesses by any means necessary.

So the pair took another run at Murphy, attempting to railroad him into retirement.

After pulling his gun, Riley points his weapon at Murphy but shoots his partner, Dolan, instead. Talk about your literal warning shot.

It's yet to be seen whether Murphy got Riley's message or is still under the delusion he's in charge. He's not likely to last much longer.

We also got introduced to the mastermind, Catron. It was funny to watch Walz turn into an obsequious toadie in the presence of his father-in-law.

Catron got to the heart of the problem, commanding Walz to learn more about Billy and how to control him. He knew who the key player was on Tunstall's side.

Speaking of sacrificial lambs, Billy's groupie Tom doesn't figure to be long for this series.

Tom reminded Billy of himself, without the requisite gun skills, of course. So Billy let him stay. He should have gone with his initial instinct.

Another possible target is Charlie Bowdre. Billy and Charlie's wife Manuela suggested he take himself out of the fight. There's likely a reason Charlie is being spotlighted.

In any event, someone close to Billy will be among the first to fall.

How soon will the war begin?

How will Billy be targeted?

Will the infighting hinder The House's efforts?

Comment below.

Dale McGarrigle is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.