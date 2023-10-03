Dancing With the Stars Shocker: Artem Chigvintsev Out of Tonight's Live Episode

Dancing With the Stars will be down a pro when the second episode of the season airs tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC.

The series announced via social media this afternoon that Artem Chigvintsev will be M.I.A. from the episode.

He has tested positive for COVID-19 and cannot compete on Tuesday's episode.

While Chigvintsev is out of the installment, his celebrity partner will dance with someone else in the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy competition.

"Artem will not be dancing tonight due to COVID," reads a statement on the show's official Instagram account.

"Wishing him a quick recovery!"

The account revealed that Bachelorette alum Charity Lawson will perform her Latin Night routine with troupe member Ezra Sosa.

"Gonna make you proud Artem," Sosa wrote in the comments section, adding the following:

"We got this @charitylawson."

Artem responded, "Good luck."

Fans also took to the comments section to wish the pro dancer a speedy recovery.

"Sending love and prayers for your speedy recovery," reads one comment from a fan.

"Get well soon," added another.

Even the official Bachelorette Instagram account responded, saying:

"Sending healthy thoughts to Artem and nothing but luck to @charitylawson."

Artem and Charity emerged as a formidable force during Dancing With the Stars Season 32 Episode 1, where they teamed up to score 22 out of 30.

That number was the highest score of any pair during the first episode of the season.

Understandably, there will be a lot of excitement surrounding Charity's next performance to see if the momentum will hold up.

The premiere said goodbye to Veep alum Matt Walsh and pro partner Koko Iwasaki, who were announced to be in danger alongside Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater.

Yes, DWTS is still eliminating contestants after one performance, which isn't a very good format for the show.

The series continues with Latin Night this evening on ABC.

We can't wait to see what Charity and other celebrities such as Alyson Hannigan and Mira Sorvino have planned for their next performances.

In the meantime, we would like to wish Artem a speedy recovery.

What are your thoughts on Charity being paired with Ezra?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.