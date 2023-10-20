Erin Foster Claims Chad Michael Murray Cheated on Her With Sophia Bush

Well, this sounds like a plot ripped right out of One Tree Hill.

It's just a coincidence that it includes two of the hit teen drama's stars.

The O.C. actress Erin Foster is speaking out about her time dating Chad Michael Murray, dropping quite a big bombshell in the process.

The 41-year-old chatted with her sister, Sara Foster, about their love lives during their most recent episode of The World's First Podcast on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

"I was also featured in this DeuxMoi thing with Chad Michael Murray. In it, it said, 'And he apparently cheated on her with Sophia Bush,'" Erin said on the podcast.

"By the way though, DeuxMoi's not — they don't lie. I mean, and that is what happened," Sara interjected.

"I mean, yeah," Erin responded, expounding as follows:

"He definitely did cheat on me with her in, like, a pretty egregious way while we were living together."

"I've moved on, though. I'm over it now," Erin added.

Foster and Murray dated from 2001-2002, ending their relationship before he starred opposite Bush on The WB-turned-CW drama One Tree Hill.

Murray, who played Lucas Scott, began dating Bush, who played Brook Davis, in 2003.

Their relationship went from strength to strength, and they married in April 2005, but their relationship quickly came crashing down, and they separated five months later.

Their divorce was finalized in December 2006.

The actors continued working together on One Tree Hill until Murray decided to leave the teen drama in 2009.

Bush opened up about her relationship in 2018 with Andy Cohen, in which she claimed she didn't want to marry Chad.

"How old was I? I don't even know. It was like the second season," she said on Radio Andy.

"But everybody's been 22 and stupid, you know?"

"It was not a thing I actually really wanted to do, but you know, it's cool," she added.

"Ladies have to learn how to take up space in the way that men are taught they are entitled to."

When Andy wondered why she would agree to the marriage if she didn't want to go through with it, Bush said:

"Because how do you let everybody down, and how do you — what's the fight?

"And when you have bosses telling you that you're the only person who gets a person to work on time, and 200 people either get to see their kids at night or they don't because our days start on time."

"Life is always loaded. What the public knows ever is never — it's not the tip of the iceberg," Bush said.

"Hilarie [Burton] and I used to laugh, and we were like, 'If we had a behind-the-scenes show, the drama would be so much f—king better than the drama that the writers write.'"

Shortly after the interview, Bush took to social media to set the record straight, saying she was making fun of herself and not Murray in the aforementioned interview.

"When you're taking the piss out of yourself – b/c people can't let the past go & you really wish they would – & gossip rags try to turn it into inappropriate drama rather than self-deprication," she wrote on what was once called Twitter.

"Don't twist people's words, y'all. If it wasn't clear, I was making fun of MYSELF."

Murray's reps, meanwhile, shared a blistering statement regarding the interview.

"This story is ludicrous," his rep said.

"Chad conducts himself in a completely professional manner and would never marry for any reason but love.

"Thirteen years since his divorce from Sophia, he has a very happy family life with his wife and children.

"He has completely moved on and doesn't feel the need to engage in this type of behavior."

Murray went on to marry Sarah Roemer in 2015 and share three children.

Bush married Grant Hughes in 2022, but it wasn't meant to be. Davis petitioned to dissolve her marriage in August 2023.

"Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service," a source close to the couple told People of their parting of ways.

"They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends."

Bush has recently been linked to professional soccer player Ashlyn Harris.

As for Foster, she's moved on and is married to Simon Tihman, with the pair marrying in a New Year's Eve wedding in Nashville to ring in 2020.

One Tree Hill, meanwhile, ended its run in 2012, with Bush moving on to Chicago P.D. and Good Sam.

Murray has appeared on many Hallmark movies, Riverdale, and currently stars on The CW's Sullivan Crossing.

