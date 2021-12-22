Chad Michael Murray Teases One Tree Hill Reboot

With TV shows being rebooted or revived constantly these days, it's only a matter of time before One Tree Hill gets the same treatment.

Now, Chad Michael Murray is weighing in on a follow-up.

"I can't imagine that it won't, at some point," the Lucas Scott actor told E! News.

"We get asked all the time. I know I do. And I know (Peyton Sawyer actress Hilarie Burton) does, and I see everybody at least once or twice a year..."

"The group text is about to blow up because it's almost Christmas, I think I get about 64 messages on the group chain from everybody, just going back and forth, back and forth, back and forth," the actor continued.

"When you look at your phone, you got 64 texts. 'I don't know that many people. OK, it's all of them.'"

"I've got to imagine at some point, there would be some version of (a revival)," Chad added.

"I have an idea that's been bouncing around in my head to do a new generation of this show, dealing with today's issue."

One Tree Hill initially aired from 2003-2012, airing on The WB/The CW, and it had a devoted fanbase throughout.

The cast also included James Lafferty, Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz, Paul Johansson, Sophia Bush, Barry Corbin, Craig Sheffer, Moira Kelly, and Barbara Alyn Woods.

It was a roaring success story, and fans have called for a follow-up of sorts ever since.

Several cast members joined forces for a Lifetime movie in 2019, and with The CW embracing Holiday-themed programming, we could get a film down the line.

Then again, we could also get a revival or a reboot, but it's hard to imagine a full-fledged reboot.

It would not sit well with the fans.

The CW, more than any other network, has reboots and spinoffs of established franchises.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.