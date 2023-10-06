Gen V Season 1 Episode 4 Review: The Whole Truth

When you thought it couldn't get any weirder, they find a way to dial up the weirdness.

Gen V Season 1 Episode 4 picked up from the bloody ending of the previous episode after Emma scrambled some security guard's brain, and she and Sam had escaped.

The episode didn't have any specific purpose apart from developing the existing conflicts.

It was clear that something peculiar was happening at God U, and Vought could never let a crisis go to waste, so they decided to milk Golden Boy's death for content.

Vought has supes from all walks of life, and Tek Night was a celebrity investigative journalist supe.

Something noticeable about supes from Gen V was that there wasn't anyone we could call evil or deranged.

Tek was awful and inspired fear among his interviewees, which might have been the reason behind his success as an investigative journalist.

His presence on campus was enough to scare the living hell out of Shetty, and she doesn't scare easily.

I'm going to need access to the tapes from campus surveillance, a full list of golden boys, classmates, girlfriends, fuck boys, and a couple of reflectors from the film department. Fucking Roy forgot her bounces. Tek Night

Having someone we could detest was a nice break because it was almost disappointing how good the supes at God U were.

Tek didn't miss a thing, and pretty soon, he had ruffled several feathers and exposed some feelings that many characters would have preferred to remain private.

How long have you been eating Golden Boy's girlfriend's hole? Is that why he blew himself up? Tek Knight

It caused a shift in some relationships, especially between Marie and Jordan.

Jordan had gotten tired of being ignored and disappearing into the background. It was a great source of conflict between them and Marie because she was reaping the benefits of their work.

Marie admitting that Jordan was responsible for stopping Golden Boy on Gen V Season 1 Episode 1 marked a shift in their dynamics, allowing them to explore some other feelings they had pushed back.

The enemies-to-lovers trope has never been better.

Jordan: Next time, I won't rescue you.

Marie: You didn't.

Jordan: Fucking did.

Marie: I exploded his dick.

Jordan: Because I distracted him. Tag team cocksplosion.

Marie: All right. Fucking weirdo.

Tek also discovered that Andre and Cate had been sleeping together without Luke's knowledge, eliciting too strong of a reaction from Andre.

One thing about Gen V is that there is always more than meets the eye, and based on events in this episode, there was reason to believe that there was a lot more happening behind the scenes in these characters' lives.

There were also some unexpected changes, especially with Marie and Emma.

Marie's powers had been presented in a way that limited them to her own blood, but when she exploded Rufus' member, she had to have controlled his blood to make it flow to that region.

If it turns out that Marie can control anyone's blood, it will make her unimaginably powerful.

Marie's ability to control anyone's blood was not a surprise because she did that on that fateful day in the bathroom. Had she suppressed that realization to feel a sense of control?

We also believed that Emma's powers were shrinking, but seeing her get big challenged that notion. It also made her quite powerful.

Had she limited herself to shrinking to prevent drawing her mother's ire?

After escaping, Emma and Sam spent some time together and, in their true fashion, engaged in a talk that would not be appropriate for a first date or any other occasion.

Sam: You always do that. Why do you always do that?

Emma: Do what?

Sam: Whenever I say something nice, your voice gets all twisty, like it isn't true.

Emma: Look, I appreciate the compliment, but...

Sam: ... but I'm sick in the head.

Emma: Oh, I wasn't gonna put it that way because you know my superpower is as a puke eater. It's embarrassing, you know.

Sam: I'm not the best judge for what's humiliating. I used to put stuff up my ass for money.

Emma: What?

Sam: Yeah, no, it wasn't for money.

But that's the thing about Emma and Sam. They're both sick in the head and have the same sickness. It makes them very compatible.

Like Marie and Jordan, it was noticeable that they were very into each other from their first interaction.

The episode introduced something new and unexplained.

Twice, Marie blacked out and woke up quite confused about her environment. She came to while in Rufus' room the first time, and the second was naked in bed with Jordan. One of those scenarios was better than the other, but still.

It begged the question of what was happening. Could Rufus get into someone's mind to control them?

Was blacking out the side effects of Marie exhausting her powers?

After escaping, Sam learned that freedom was not all it was cracked up to be because he now had to face his demons in the form of talking puppets and celebrities.

Sam had hinted earlier on that his mind was "broken," but we didn't know the scope of how broken that mind was.

The episode revealed a little about what he sees and why he does what he does, and if seeing people as puppets allowed him to kill them without feelings, then that mind was broken.

Why was he seeing Jason Ritter, though?

Intrusive Thoughts

There was one penile affront, and the circumstances didn't make it any less uncomfortable to watch, given the explosion. Penises are being abused in this show.

The light keeps dimming on my Andre and Luke ghost ship because, apparently, Cate and Andre were hooking up without Luke. Were the emotions Andre showed around Luke those of someone guilty?

Maybe I was too hard on Cate in the past reviews because nothing about her in this episode was concerning.

Any hole turned on Tek Night, which couldn't have been funnier. I think his penis needs serious medical attention because of how he eyed that tree.

I said it once, and I'm going to repeat it. Asa Germann is playing the hell out of this role, and he ought to be nominated and win something.

Little Cricket's clothes can shrink but not the opposite. What's the science behind that?

With half the season in the bag, it is high time the show reveals what it has been trying so hard to keep secret.

What are they hiding, do you think? Chime in in the comments section.

