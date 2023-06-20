Zoey 102 Trailer: Jamie Lynn Spears Reunites With Zoey 101 Classmates for a Nostalgic Movie

Paramount+ has scored with franchise revivals of iCarly and The Rugrats, and now, the streaming service is trying its hand at revisiting the Zoey 101 franchise.

On Tuesday, the trailer and key art for the all-new original movie based on characters from the hit live-action Nickelodeon series Zoey 101 went public.

In the movie, Pacific Coast Academy alumni return to Malibu for an over-the-top wedding that turns into a high school reunion for the books.

Zoey 102 will be available to stream beginning Thursday, July 27, in the U.S. and Canada and the following day in the U.K.

Additionally, the movie will premiere on Tuesday, August 1, in Australia, on Friday, August 11, in Latin America and Brazil, and on Friday, November 17, in Italy, France, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

"Over a decade after the iconic series ended, Zoey 102 finds Zoey Brooks still trying to figure out life and love, this time in her 20s," the official description teases.

"Zoey and Chase did not end up in Hawaii that summer and haven't heard from each other since."

"When close friends Quinn and Logan announce they're getting married, Zoey and Chase find themselves in the wedding party."

"Jamie Lynn Spears returns as Zoey Brooks, who graduated alongside the first female class ever to be allowed into Pacific Coast Academy," the logline continues.

In addition to Spears, Zoey 102 also features the returns of Erin Sanders returns as Zoey's best friend, Quinn Pensky, Sean Flynn as Zoey's love interest Chase Matthews, Matthew Underwood as Logan Reese, Christopher Massey as Michael Barret, Abby Wilde as Stacey Dillsen, and Jack Salvatore as Mark Del Figgalo.

There will also be new cast members for the TV movie in the form of Thomas Lennon as Zoey's boss Kelly Kevyn, Owen Thiele as Zoey's friend Archer March, and Dean Geyer as Todd, an actor Zoey pays to pretend to be her boyfriend.

The trailer is as nostalgic as you'd expect from a series staging a comeback for a big event.

We're interested in discovering more about what happened to everyone following the May 2008 series finale.

There's a lot we don't know, and hopefully, the movie could lead to something more.

Paramount+ could be testing the waters with a movie before kicking off something else in the franchise.

Check out the trailer and hit the comments below.

