Does This FBI: International Casting Shocker Clear Up Who Survived the Season 2 Finale?

As we head into the delayed 2023-24 TV season, many of our favorite shows are saying goodbye to beloved cast members.

To be honest, though, the big casting shake-ups are happening across Dick Wolf's rich tapestry of shows, and the latest fills us with dread.

FBI: International is the unlucky show getting the latest shake-up.

Heida Reed, who plays Special Agent Jamie Kellet, is being written out of the show early into its third season.

It doesn't sound like Kellet decided to walk away from the show, with sources telling TVLine that it was for creative reasons.

The casting news could be a massive spoiler for FBI: International Season 3, given that the freshman season concluded with a bomb exploding at the team's offices.

SEAL Team is Ending a Season Too Late

With fans waiting months for clarity on who might have survived, we may have an answer for who did not survive.

Jamie was a pivotal team member, and her loss will be felt heavily.

For the record, Jamie could survive and leave the team for a new job.

That's happened on the two other shows in the franchise, and it even happened on the International entry after Christiane Paul's Katrin Jaeger left for a new job.

Luke Kleintank's Scott, Carter Redwood's Andre, Vinessa Vidotto's Cameron, and Eva-Jane Willis' Smitty's fates are also up in the air, meaning we could be in line for even more shake-ups when the series debuts.

The good news is that Heida will get an on-screen farewell since she's set to appear in the third season.

Many shows write out characters between seasons and don't offer the satisfaction viewers expect after spending time following these arcs.

The big question, though, is what will lead to Reed's departure if it has nothing to do with the bomb.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Christina Wolfe had joined the show in the series regular role of Special Agent Amanda Tate, so we know there will be at least one new team member when the show picks back up.

The Good Doctor's Latest Departure is Another Sign the Show Needs to End

Over on FBI: Most Wanted, it was revealed earlier this year that Alexa Davalos would not return after the fourth season's conclusion.

There wasn't an on-screen goodbye, so we'll probably have to wait for the upcoming season premiere to get some clarity on that one.

It was recently revealed that FBI's Shantel VanSanten would be a series regular on Most Wanted, bringing Nina Chase to the spinoff.

Most Wanted has been rocked by countless casting shake-ups over the years, to the point we think it would have been better as an anthology series (more on that here!).

Dick Wolf's successful One Chicago franchise is also saying goodbye to some big names:

- Kara Kilmer and Alberto Rosende are both being written out during Chicago Fire Season 12.

- Tracy Spiridakos is being written out during Chicago P.D. Season 11

-- Chicago Med has lost A LOT of faces over the last year but will attempt to remedy that with the introduction of Luke Mitchell, who will scrub in as someone with ties to another character.

With all of these shows delayed it's been a lot for fans to process.

FBI: International returns for Season 3 on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments.

TVLine first reported the news of Reed's departure.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.