Law & Order: Organized Crime Reveals Sixth Showrunner in Three Years

Law & Order: Organized Crime may be one of the better entries in the franchise, but it sounds like things are constantly changing behind the scenes.

The NBC drama just named its sixth showrunner in three years.

Yes, you read that right. More changes are coming for the hit series.

The Long Road for Law & Order: Organized Crime

Matt Olmstead was revealed to be the showrunner when the series was announced.

However, he was replaced by Ilene Chaiken before the series debut.

Barry O'Brien replaced Chaiken during Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2.

Bryan Goluboff subsequently replaced O'Brien before Sean Jablonski was announced as the fourth showrunner.

Things took a turn earlier this year when Jablonski was revealed to be bowing out over creative differences, leaving the show with David Graziano as interim showrunner.

The following person to take the wheel of the Christopher Meloni-led spinoff is John Shiban, who has worked on Breaking Bad, Ozark, and The X-Files.

Typically, shows that go through showrunners like they're going out of fashion have creative issues.

But Law & Order: Organized Crime has been a refreshing change of pace for the franchise.

The series has been more serialized than its predecessors, with overarching, season-long arcs that have earned the series praise.

It's hard to believe we're getting the sixth showrunner, but hopefully, this one sticks, and the show manages to maintain the level of quality we've come to expect over the last few seasons.

Given Shiban's past shows, we're inclined to believe we'll be getting more of a thriller for Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 4.

What is Law & Order Organized Crime About?

The series is centered on Law & Order: SVU's Elliot Stabler, a veteran Detective who returns to the NYPD in New York following his wife's murder.

Stabler joins the Organized Crime Task Force, led by Sergeant Ayanna Bell.

The cast also includes Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, Nona Parker-Johnson, Brent Antonello, and Rick Gonzalez.

The series has enjoyed connective tissue between SVU, with characters appearing across both shows.

The Enduring Bond of Benson and Stabler

The creatives and NBC clearly know that fans will tune in for anything featuring Mariska Hargitay and Meloni.

Every single scene they share lights up social media, with fans pondering whether Benson and Stabler could have a future together.

It's impressive that, after all these years, people are still invested in this storyline, but it's a testament to how it has been handled over the years.

When Will Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 4 Premiere?

While Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU were initially on NBC's fall schedule, the network opted to keep Organized Crime for midseason.

Obviously, with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, none of the shows will premiere until midseason at the earliest.

There's a good chance that, thanks to the new showrunner being named, all three shows will remain intact on NBC's Thursday night schedule when episodes are ready.

NBC is airing Transplant Season 3 on Thursdays to keep the lights on.

While the series has held up well, the numbers are not a patch on the Law & Order franchise's impressive TV ratings.

