Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything Else You Need to Know!

In the three years since Stabler came home, fans have been eager to learn what happens next in his story.

Law & Order: Organized Crime is a different type of series, often featuring slow-moving investigations that take several episodes to resolve.

We have good news if you love this newest Law & Order franchise addition. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 4 is coming, and we have everything you need to know about it, all in one post. Bookmark this page so you won't miss a single update!

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 22 ended on a hopeful note despite a tragic loss for the team.

After Whelan's death, the Organized Crime Unit was despondent, especially Reyes, but Stabler found comfort in his latest visit with Benson. The two took a tentative, slow step toward romance, with Stabler giving Benson a compass before leaving for his next assignment.

It was a sweet scene that could have served as a series finale if Law & Order: Organized Crime wasn't returning.

And after a tumultuous season, viewers are eager to know what comes next. The unit already survived almost being disbanded, a new superior who was as shady as he was determined to end Organized Crime, and the death of a significant player.

Now, they need some new cases to work in honor of Whelan's memory and some new directions to go in.

Let's discuss everything we know about Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 4!

Is Law & Order: Organized Crime Returning for Season 4?

NBC renewed all six Dick Wolf shows it currently broadcasts (all three Law & Orders and all of the One Chicago shows) in April 2023.

While the other two Law & Order series got full-season renewals, Law & Order: Organized Crime only got 13 episodes, suggesting the drama might be on its last legs. In addition, the series changed showrunners for the fall, making this the fifth new writing team since its debut in the Spring of 2020.

However, it's not dead yet, and strong ratings when the series eventually returns might give it new life.

What Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 4 Stories Can We Expect?

NBC hasn't released any official spoilers or information about Season 4 stories.

However, we expect the series to pick up where it left off. Whelan's death was a shocking, heartbreaking event that team members must handle.

Reyes and Jet may have an especially difficult time. Jet was beginning to develop feelings for Whelan, making him the second love interest to die in a matter of weeks.

And Reyes refused to unplug Whelan's life support, only for Whelan to die while Reyes wasn't in the room. Since Wehlan's father was there at the time, Reyes may be upset enough to demand an investigation into whether Whelan Sr pulled the plug.

The team will also have to deal with political opposition. Since its inception, this has been a problem, and it makes sense for it to be that way.

The Organized Crime Unit builds cases against highly powerful and corrupt figures, some of whom have influence over politicians.

Bell broke up with Denise on Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 22 partially because of an issue like this: Denise didn't want to accept that the congressman she worked for was corrupt, and Bell wouldn't back off investigating him.

The more the unit challenges power structures, the more politicians will push back. The powers that be have tried to kill the squad before and'll likely keep trying.

Usually, a massive case takes up most of the season. Season 3 interspersed smaller, easier-to-swallow cases with the extensive investigation, which worked well, so hopefully, that trend will continue.

Old enemies like Richard Wheatley could also pop up again to challenge the unit. (Wheatley is presumed dead, but his body was never found, so he could reappear, although it's unlikely since Dylan McDermott is currently starring on FBI: Most Wanted.)

Many viewers also hope that we get some Stabler/Benson action.

Stabler and Benson have been part of each other's shows on a sporadic basis, which is logical because Organized Crime and SVU cases don't always overlap. Plus, Organized Crime must stand independently and not depend on SVU for ratings.

But after three seasons, Bensler shippers want some action! And with the pair having taken a small step in that direction, we need more.

Finally, we hope for some more family-oriented stories.

Mama Stabler and some Stabler kids were a huge part of Law & Order: Organized Crime but were abruptly written out at the beginning of Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3.

But with Stabler's mother exhibiting more severe signs of dementia, it's high time to bring her back, and the kids, too. Besides, shouldn't they have something to say about any potential Stabler/Benson pairing?

Who Will Be Part of the Law & Order: Organized Crime Cast?

Since Brent Antonello (Whelan)'s character was killed off, he won't be back (although there might be occasional flashbacks or dream sequences featuring him.)

As of July 2023, the rest of the cast is slated to come back:

Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler

Danielle Moné Truitt as Ayana Bell

Ainsley Seiger as Jet Slootmaekers

Rick Gonzalez as Bobby Reyes

There will likely be a few new additions to the cast, and as mentioned above, there could be guest appearances by Ellen Burstyn and other actors playing Stabler's family members.

Bookmark this page and check back often for the most up-to-date casting info!

When Is Law & Order: Organized Crime Returning?

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 4 was always planned as a midseason replacement, so it's possible that the ongoing WGA Writers' Strike and SAG-AFTRA Actors' Strike won't affect its start date as much as it will other scripted NBC shows.

However, we don't have an official premiere date nor know how long the strikes may last, so these plans are still subject to change.

How Many New Episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 4 Will There Be?

NBC ordered 13 episodes in April 2023, but we don't know how the strikes will affect these plans yet.

Since NBC only ordered a limited number of episodes, the network may not need to shorten the season to accommodate scheduling concerns if new scripted shows cannot air until after January. Still, the exact episode count remains to be seen.

Is There a Trailer for Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 4?

NBC has not released an official trailer yet. We will update this page as soon as one becomes available.

Where Can I Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 4?

When the series premieres, new episodes will air weekly on NBC at 10/9c, with the option to stream them on Peacock the following day.

Alternatively, you can watch Law & Order: Organized Crime online here on TV Fanatic shortly after each episode airs.

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. His debut young adult novel, Reinventing Hannah, is available on Amazon. Follow him on Twitter.