The Buccaneers Trailer Is Bridgerton Meets The Sex Lives of College Girls

Apple TV+ is channeling Bridgerton and The Sex Lives of College Girls in the first trailer for its new drama series The Buccaneers, and we're definitely interested in what comes next.

The series has a target audience, and running the trailer to the sound of Olivia Rodrigo's "All-American B----" is a choice.

The series blends 1870s English aristocracy with a modern soundtrack produced by Stella Mozgawa (of the band Warpaint) and packed with songs from today's top female performers that include Taylor Swift, Boygenius, Maggie Rogers, Bikini Kill, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Angel Olsen, Brandi Carlile and more.

Interestingly, original music from Folick, Lucius, Alison Mosshart, Warpaint, Gracie Abrams, Sharon Van Etten, Bully, Danielle Ponder, and more are thrown in for good measure.

"Girls with money, men with power. New money, old secrets. A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition," the Apple TV+ logline teases.

"Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers' hearts are set on much more than that, and saying 'I do' is just the beginning."

The Buccaneers stars Kristine Frøseth, as Nan St. George, Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson, Critics Choice Award nominee Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth, Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth, Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny St. George.

SAG Award winner Christina Hendricks stars in the series as Mrs. St. George and Mia Threapleton stars as Honoria Marable.

The ensemble cast also includes Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable, Guy Remmers as Theo, Duke of Tintagel, Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte, and Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown.

Led by an all-female creative team, The Buccaneers is written by series creator Katherine Jakeways and directed by BAFTA Award winner Susanna White, who also serve as executive producers alongside BAFTA Award nominee Beth Willis.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by The Forge Entertainment.

Check out the official promo below.

What are your thoughts on the trailer?

Will you check out the series?

The Buccaneers premieres November 8, 2023, on Apple TV+.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.