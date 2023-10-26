Transplant Season 3 Episode 3 Review: Hospital Beige

The repercussions of Dr. Bishop's departure are still being felt at York Memorial Hospital.

As a result, no one was very comfortable in either their professional or their personal lives on Transplant Season 3 Episode 3

It would be easy to blame everything on Dr. Devi, who has been brought in to find and fix the problems within the Emergency Department.

Devi feels pressure to make changes quickly without taking sufficient time to observe and research the current situation.

She admitted to her partner on Transplant Season 3 Episode 2 that she feared she had made a mistake in uprooting her family and moving to Toronto.

The staff has been resistant to her suggestions to implement patient-driven care. What they've had wasn't perfect, but at least it was familiar.

Also, Devi isn't the paternal figure Bishop was, not by a long shot. She's approachable, all right, but she wants what she wants and feels empowered to do what she feels is best, regardless of the fallout.

So it's safe to assume that's why she hasn't been welcomed with open arms. But her agenda isn't the only obstacle to smooth operations at York.

The doctor's personal stuff keeps spilling over into their work life, which can't help but somewhat gum up things.

That conversation must begin with Bashir and Mags' relatively new relationship. The chemistry that's always existed between them finally boiled over.

Their relationship already seemed to be losing steam as gossip fodder in the ED, just as the intensely private Bash wanted it.

They have proven able to disagree medically, such as about the heart patient on Transplant Season 3 Episode 1, without impacting their coupledom.

They can even get together at their spot, telling the truth the other needs to hear.

Bash has still kept Amira in the dark about Mags. Why became apparent as his ex-fiancee Rania is still close to Amira. At least he told Rania he was seeing someone. Now, he needs to inform Amira before Rania accidentally does.

But while their relationship is running smoothly, their professional lives are more problematic.

Both Mags and Saleh accused Bash of not believing that good things should happen to him, chalking his successes up to luck.

But Bash has always made his own luck, like when he saved Bishop in the series' first episode, leading to his being brought on staff at York.

Bash has done something similar again. He's been quietly moping while being a good soldier after Devi said he couldn't be a surgeon in the Trauma OR.

Yet he didn't hesitate long when Singh and June drafted him to provide retraction when they were struggling to save a motorcycle accident victim.

Singh, who had browbeaten Devi about playing ball with other staffers, convinced her Bash should be brought back into surgery to support June in the shorthanded Trauma OR.

That shout of joy at the episode's end showed what Bash thought of that idea.

With her history of being a frequent flier during her sickly youth, Mags would have been the poster child for Devi's patient-forward concept. After all, she always puts the patient first, often to her detriment.

That's where things are heading in Cardiology, where Mags is frequently end-running her new boss, Dr. Fisher.

Fisher was ready to quickly send home Lily, one of the study participants who was feeling phantom ICD pain. Mags instead hid Lily in the ED and ran a battery of tests on her.

She located a childhood trauma that accounted for Lily acting as she did.

She again began to doubt Fisher, who she believed was benefitting financially from the ICDs used in the study. She even took this ethical question to Devi, who essentially told her to "Ask Fisher yourself."

Bash nailed it when he said Mags' doubts stemmed from her impossibly high standards. That will never change. But if she's more self-aware, she might become more content.

June is becoming more well-rounded. Likely, that's because she now has to care for another person, Shay, who certainly requires a lot of attention.

That's why June did something so out of character -- offering to meet with Bash's courier to send a money transfer to Saleh so Bash wouldn't risk his citizenship effort.

Her complaining to Singh after gaining the position she had chosen is more like June.

Since she'd spurned his offer to continue working in general surgery, Singh didn't want to hear about how hard it was to run Trauma OR, a program he hadn't supported from the get-go.

Sure, this is on Novak for taking off on a Doctors Without Doctors stint without having everything lined up and instead dumping the administrative work on June.

Singh deserved a lot of credit for offering to help her organize Trauma OR even though he didn't believe in it.

Something's still off about Theo.

Since returning after those months off following the crash, he's been doing some odd things.

In this episode, he attempted to convince a woman whose husband was circling the drain to donate his organs to save Siobhan. There's a time for such activity, but it hadn't been reached yet.

Theo still means well. But he will inadvertently endanger a patient if he doesn't determine what's wrong.

Are you surprised Bash is back in surgery?

Shouldn't Mags adjust to her new department rather than expecting it to adjust to her?

How do you like the new June?

Comment below.

