How did Chucky manage to get inside the White House?

Chucky Season 3 Episode 1 kicked off with more death than before as the killer doll's reign of terror got underway after a lengthy hiatus.

Complicated Dynamic - Chucky Season 3 Episode 1

Meanwhile, things took a turn for Devon, Jake, and Lexy when they realized that Caroline may be missing for good.

With newfound fame, the trio tried to find a way forward.

Chucky Season 3 Episode 1 Quotes

He just wrote Fuck You to me.

Devon

Jake: How do we get into the white house?
Lexy: I don't know, but we will.

In the Oval Office - Chucky Season 3 Episode 1
Three Survivors - Chucky Season 3 Episode 1
Reading the News - Chucky Season 3 Episode 1
Complicated Dynamic - Chucky Season 3 Episode 1
Talking About an Incident - Chucky Season 3 Episode 1
Killer Doll at Breakfast - Chucky Season 3 Episode 1
