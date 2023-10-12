Watch Chucky Online: Season 3 Episode 2

Did Chucky manage to make the kids enter the White House?

On Chucky Season 3 Episode 2, it was time for answers about why Chucky always escapes from crime scenes.

Welcome to the White House - Chucky Season 3 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Miss. Fairchild grew concerned that Devon, Jake, and Lexy were lying to her.

Elsewhere, Charlotte tried to hide the news of the murders inside the White House.

Who helped?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.

Chucky Season 3 Episode 2 Quotes

I'm going to make those f--king teenagers orphans again.

Chucky

If you are going there, I'm helping you out.

Miss. Fairchild

Chucky Season 3 Episode 2

