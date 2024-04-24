Chucky: Is This the End of the Road for Devon Sawa?

An electrician, a priest, and the President.

No, that's not the start of a joke. It's just three out of the five characters already played by Devon Sawa on Chucky.

Anyone even slightly familiar with the franchise is already aware of Chucky's constant and imminent return with each installment.

However, the almost meta resurrection of Devon Sawa with each season was an unexpected surprise.

If you've been along for the insane killer doll ride for all three seasons, then you know by now that no adult character, whether main, recurring, or extra, is ever safe in the Chucky universe.

And much like Kenny McCormick from South Park, no adult character is more expected to die than those played by Sawa.

The show stands out with its over-the-top and campy kills in a franchise that centers around a possessed doll with a lust for bloody macabre.

Chucky Season 3 treated viewers to a double dosage of Devon Sawa, playing the late Commander-in-chief, James Collins, and now the Presidential body double, Randall Jenkins.

Something the audience hasn't seen since Chucky Season 1. That being said, you might want to keep this character at arm's length as Season 3 is already past the halfway point.

If the previous two seasons have taught viewers anything, it's not to count your chickens before they've been stabbed. The show is still inching its way to the finale.

While Jenkins' death is as expected as Charle Lee Ray's return, that doesn't mean it won't be without its fair share of flair.

Going back to Season 1, Devon Sawa introduced himself as Lucas Wheeler.

The homophobic, alcohol-guzzling father of Jake shocked viewers by being the first one out. Well, first human, at least. RIP Binx.

In Chucky Season 1 Episode 1, "Death by Misadventure," Lucas dies from a combination of electricity and puked-up whiskey.

Chucky is nothing if not a lover of irony.

Thankfully, Sawa's real role lay in Lucas' twin brother, Logan Wheeler.

The former athlete turned wealthy businessman was all too willing to take in the orphaned child of his late brother.

However, his eventual demise made it clear there was no reason to get invested in adult characters. Not even one's played by 90's heartthrobs.

Cut to Chucky Season 1 Episode 7, "Double the Loss, Twice the Grieving," where Logan is bludgeoned to death.

However, not by Chucky but rather by Logan's teenage son, Junior. His weapon of choice? Chucky himself. Definitely gives new meaning to "killer doll."

With the conclusion of Season 1, most viewers rightfully thought they had seen the last of Devon Sawa.

While the actor had his fair share of roles in scary movies, his familiar face never graced any of the Child's Play or Chucky movies.

So, imagine everyone's surprise when Chucky Season 2 came along.

Back from the dead, but not really, there is none other than Sawa himself playing the role of Father Bryce.

The teen trio of Chucky's ire find themselves at a catholic boarding school under the direction of the actor's latest character in the franchise.

He even does a good job of lasting from beginning to almost end.

Chucky Season 2 Episode 7, "Goin' to the Chapel," saw the series take things up a notch. Where there's a possession, there is sure to be an exorcism.

Audiences might have gotten a bit more than they bargained for when Chucky's displaced spirit takes up room in Father Bryce before causing the priest to explode. At least his handsome face remained untouched this time.

Going into Season 3, no one was surprised when Sawa popped up again. However, his time as a priest must have gotten him some karmic cookies as he was reincarnated this time as the President.

From religion to politics, Chucky is at the epicenter of all things controversial and culturally relevant. A statement that no one in their right mind thought they would ever say.

Sawa plays the newly elected President who is still suffering from the loss of one of his children.

Personally, I'm starting to wonder if there is a clause in Devon Sawa's contract that says he must always play a father type.

Even in Season 2, while lacking actual biological or otherwise children, he literally had "father" in his character name.

Just a little bit of trivia to keep an eye on.

As expected, in Chucky Season 3 Episode 5, "Death Becomes Her," the President has his eyes opened to the truth of what's been happening around him just in time for those same eyes to be gouged out by the titular psychotic doll.

As it stands now, Randall Jenkins is the last remaining character to wear Sawa's face.

That being said, if each prior season is any indication, the character might very well meet his maker in Chucky Season 3 Episode 7, aptly named "There Will Be Blood."

Seriously. It can't be a coincidence that at least one of Sawa's characters has been killed off on the seventh episode of each season so far.

Whatever the case may be, Chucky has proven to be a series that will continue to deliver buckets and buckets of blood by way of the most insanely executed murders.

Honestly, who could possibly forget Kenan Thompson's death by umbrella down the throat in Chucky Season 3 Episode 2?

Season 3 seems to be fully embracing its camp with literal voodoo doctors to face-ripping chandelier deaths.

At this point, anything can happen.

Do you think Randall Jenkins will make it to the finale? Or, even more shocking, to the next season?

Drop a comment below to let us know!

Joshua Pleming is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow him on X.