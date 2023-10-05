Watch Magnum P.I. Online: Season 5 Episode 11

Who asked for help from Magnum and Higgins?

On Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 11, the pair worked for a dangerous and controversial client.

Changing Status - Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 11

However, they also had to contend with some big news about their future.

Meanwhile, Kumu and Shammy helped move TC to a veterans' rehab facility.

Elsewhere, Rick flirted with a woman who worked at the marina.

Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 11 Quotes

Juliet: I'm late.
Thomas: I understand that you're late. I want to understand why you're late.
Juliet: No, Thomas. I'm late.

Thug: You really thought you could get away with this?
Rick: Yeah, we kind of did.
Higgins: Yeah, it felt like a good plan.
Rick: You know why? Because we brought backup.

