Watch Magnum P.I. Online: Season 5 Episode 12

Did the team manage to help Zhao?

On Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 12, Magnum and Higgins tried to help Kumu's friend recover her life savings that were lost to a scammer.

Meanwhile, TC became frustrated at the lack of progress in his recovery and pushed everyone away.

Elsewhere, Magnum and Higgins tried to learn more about a situation that could change their lives.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.