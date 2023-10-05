Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 2 Episode 1

at .

Did Ben manage to escape from 1978?

On Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 1, tensions mounted when he realized there was no way home.

Serious Ellen - Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 1

With him on a to-secret military flight, he had to go to extreme measures when it came under attack.

The plot deepened as Ben and the crew discovered the sobering truth about their mission.

Watch Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch Quantum Leap online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 1 Quotes

Grier: That thing is a ticket out of running dead-end long-haul supply missions. We land in New Delhi, hand it off, you two [to Abrams brothers] get to go … do whatever, you [to Bailey] get an honorable discharge, and you [to Ben] get to finally go home. Isn’t that what you’ve always wanted?
Ben: Yeah, it is.

Ronnie: Just because we pick it up from Germany, doesn’t mean it came from Germany.
Enoch: You’re just going to gloss over the fact that the Nazis ‘collected’ a lot of artifacts?
Ronnie: Stop. It’s not what you think it is.
Enoch: I’m just saying that this could be some sort of deeply supernatural, level ten occult, ultra powerful ancient artifact!
Ronnie: This is not a supernatural relic.
Enoch: Okay, fine. What do you think it is?
Ronnie: I’ll tell you what you think it is.
Enoch: The floor is yours.
Ronnie: Taking into account all the variables that you brought up, I think that the only reasonable explanation is that it’s some sort of alien or extra-dimensional energy device that our government just stumbled upon.
Enoch: You’re thinking like Roswell?
Ronnie: Roswell’s a hoax.

Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 1

Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 1 Photos

Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers
Taking a Call - wide - Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 1
Serious Ellen - Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 1
Lt. Ellen Grieg - Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 1
The Team Pulls Together - Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 1
Can You Hear Me Now? - Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 1
  1. Quantum Leap
  2. Quantum Leap Season 2
  3. Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 1
  4. Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 2 Episode 1