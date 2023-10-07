What to Watch: 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost; Frasier, Goosebumps

Can you even believe we’re already heading into mid-October? My, how time flies!

There is so much to look forward to this week on the small screen, and we’ve got a whole bunch of recommendations for you below. Whether it’s new or returning shows or exciting movies, this is a busy week for TV Fanatics!

And if you’re still counting down the days to the spookiest day of the year (in addition to this week’s Friday the 13th), don’t forget to check out our What to Watch Special Edition: Halloween 2023 list for all the spooky goodies!

Saturday, October 7

8/7c 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost (Hallmark)

If you’re like me, you’ve been absolutely delighted that we’re Falling into Hallmark again. Fall is my favorite time of the year, and their decor alone puts me in the spirit.

Julie Gonzalo stars in this wonderful movie as Anna, who is trying desperately to move on from a broken romance that took her business down with it. She needs to find her place again.

As it turns out, her place has a father who lacks understanding, a 1920s socialite (friendly) ghost with lots of advice, and the man she’s lost (played by Chris McNally) perhaps found again. You’re going to love this one!!

8/7c Buying Back My Daughter (Lifetime)

While the two ladies starring in this film have dealt with their significant others having a scandal or two recently, that doesn’t reflect on them absolutely killing it in this ripped from the headlines movie!

Meagan Good stars and Ariana Madix guest-stars in this film about a devoted mother who searches for her missing teenage daughter for roughly a year before getting a lead in the underground internet trafficking world!

When Dana and Curtis’ daughter Alicia sneaks out of the house, they initially take it as teens being teens, but it soon leads to a year-long investigation into her daughter’s disappearance, and Dana eventually resorts to “buying back” her daughter from her captor! Tune in for this juicy flick!

9/8c All Rise (OWN)

It’s Lola’s birthday, and Robin throws her a surprise birthday party. Mark is recruited to deliver her to the party. What secret accidentally slips out?

When Emily defends a single mom for vandalism, she gets a new respect for how hard single moms work.

Amy defends a sushi chef for poisoning his sous chef, and the end result is not what you saw coming.

Robin went straight to the source, we can't blame him either. #AllRise pic.twitter.com/bLpHkW6wx4 — All Rise (@AllRiseOWN) October 5, 2023

Sunday, October 8

9/8c When Calls the Heart (Hallmark)

In a story that surprises very few, it looks like Lucas Bouchard will be running for Governor.

Since Elizabeth is Hope Valley and she has another beau waiting in the wings to swoop her up, well, you get the picture.

We’re back to the drearyness of Team Lucas or Team Nathan, folks! At least until it’s decided once and for all before it’s brought up again for potential casting changes. Nooooooo!!

9/8c Last Stop Larrimah: Murder Down Under (HBO/Max)

The Duplass Brothers, who brought you Wild, Wild Country in 2018 are bringing another tale full of mystery and oddballs.

When a man and his dog disappear in a small town of 11 nestled deep in the Australian Outback, the remaining residents become suspects, and a long history of infighting is unveiled.

This time, it’s in movie form instead of a limited series, and the timing of it works perfectly, as the story is unveiled in five mesmerizing chapters.

Monday, October 9

The Mill (Hulu)

A businessman (Lil Rel Howery) wakes up beside an ancient grist mill situated in the center of an open-air prison cell with no idea how he got there.

Forced to work as a beast of burden to stay alive, he must find a way to escape before the birth of his child.

Can Howery pull off this kind of character work? We’re about to find out!

8/7c Kitchen Nightmares (FOX)

If possible, the restaurants that Gordon Ramsay visits keep getting more entertaining (and concerning as a patron of restaurants and all).

This time around, Ramsay drops in on a restaurant at a golf course in New Jersey, and Ramsay must deal with an absolutely drab, uninspired menu, an MIA owner, and much more.

If you haven’t been keeping up with Kitchen Nightmares, check out some of what you’ve been missing below.

I think we have different definitions of the word fresh. 🤢



Watch #KitchenNightmares now on @hulu! pic.twitter.com/jmHHvmJPFL — Food Club FOX (@FoodClubFOX) October 3, 2023

9/8c Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (FOX)

The celebrities are dropping like flies!

It seems they’re right about this being the World’s Toughest Test, as we’re down three celebrities who couldn’t hack it anymore, and there’s a chance we’ll be losing anymore with the next challenge.

Check out what Savannah Chrisley’s journey has been like thus far.

Buckle up. @_ItsSavannah_ is in for a ride on #SpecialForcesFOX. 💥 Will she conquer the world’s toughest test in Season 2? Find out every Monday on @foxtv and next day on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/Np0stwPKj0 — Reality Club FOX (@RealityClubFOX) October 5, 2023

10/9c The Irrational (NBC)

After delivering an interesting case for The Irrational Season 1 Episode 2, it looks like smooth flying for the remainder of the season. Or does it?

The sky is the limit for Mercer and his team, and they discover just what that means when a plane crashes into the Potomac River, and the pilot is the prime suspect.

Why would a pilot crash a plane that could very well kill him?

Tuesday, October 10

9/8c FBI TRUE (CBS)

FBI TRUE features two half-hour episodes, including the first episode they shot, the Chelsea bombing.

This episode includes some fascinating body cam footage as they chase the terrorist who set off a bomb, injuring more than 30 people.

The second episode covers the kidnapping of a teenager in remote Idaho, where the abductor killed her family, too.

9/8c Hip Hop Awards (BET)

The Hip Hop Awards are even more special this year as they’re celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop.

For the music aficionados who are curious about how the main event played out last week, they don’t have to wait any longer with the broadcast premiere of the award show on BET.

Special cultural awards are given to producers Timbaland & Swiss Beats and an another special award for Marley Mari.

It's going down tonight in ATL 🍑 for the 2023 #HipHopAwards, but you can catch the action next Tuesday, October 10 9/8c.



You don't want to miss it! #BET #WhereBlackCultureLives pic.twitter.com/jv58X7JGON — #HipHopAwards (@HipHopAwards) October 3, 2023

10/9c Found (NBC)

Ready for another thrilling Found hour?

Some of the most marginalized people in the community are sex workers and when one goes missing, not many people care because they went “missing while sinning.”

But Gabi and her team are not most people now, are they? Jinny Coe, a sex worker, goes missing and it’s up to Team Gabi to step up

Elsewhere, a news anchor looks in Sir’s disappearance since he hasn’t been seen for a while

Wednesday, October 11

Greatest Show Never Made (Prime Video)

In this docuseries we unpack a huge scandal at the turn of the millennium when a mysterious figure named Nikita Russia posed as a television producer and convinced 30 “contestants” to give up their jobs and livelihoods to be part of a reality television series in 2002 that never actually existed.

Lured in by the prospect of fame and fortune, these individuals slowly realize that they’ve been scammed deep into the process and their lives are never the same.

The docuseries speaks to these individuals and tries to unpack who Nick Russia really is and what his motivations are, teasing an actual conversation with the scandalous figure.

9/8c The Spencer Sisters (The CW)

When the pharmaceutical CEO Marlina offers Victoria $10,000 to decipher why her fiance drowned, Darby Spencer agrees to work another case with her mom.

The more Darby needs Lucas’s assistance, the closer they become. Could they get back together?

After working on a few cases, is this the one that creates The Spencer Sisters PI agency?

Thursday, October 12

The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Mike Flanagan has done it again!

His next horror show is signature Mike Flanagan, strongly challenging some of his most popular Netflix shows for the top spot.

It is a thrilling, horrifying experience that you won’t want to stop, so before you start the show, make sure you have all your tasks for the day completed and snacks by your side, then dig into the misfortunes of the Usher family. You won’t regret it!

Frasier (Paramount+)

When we last saw Dr. Frasier Crane, he had boarded a plane to Chicago during the series finale of the hit show that ran for 11 seasons.

Fast forward almost two decades later, and Frasier Crane is back. This time, he's landed back in Boston to catch up with his son, Freddy, and face new challenges.

If you're questioning why Frasier has returned after all this time, you'll want to check this new series out on Paramount+. Frasier hasn't lost a beat, and this reboot is just as funny and heartwarming as the original.

Friday, October 13

Gen V (Prime Video)

Forget everything you thought you knew about God U and these supes because nothing is what it seems.

There will always be some supe willing to use their powers for selfish reasons, and now is no exception.

Why had Marie been blacking out and losing hours of her life? Is she the only one? Why did Luke kill himself?

The revelation will be shocking.

The Puppetman (Shudder/AMC+)

If you’re looking for a little bit of possession this Friday the 13th, Puppetman might be for you.

Finding friends in college is tough, but it’s even tougher when the latest girl to join your gang comes with a bagful of secrets.

Here’s a cautionary tale about getting to know the people near you before you do silly things like digging out the Ouija board or calling on spirits. Beware!

Creepshow (Shudder/AMC+)

Back in my day (old-timers disease…I’ve got it), fear-based anthology series were everywhere.

So every time Creepshow makes its way back to the small screen, it’s welcomed with open arms.

And what better day to fire it up again than Friday the 13th?

Goosebumps (Disney+)

Inspired by R.L. Stine's worldwide bestselling book series, Goosebumps follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey.

Their journey finds them investigating the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle – while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.

We’ve seen a good portion of the series, and it’s immensely watchable with some terrific performances!

The Burial (Prime Video)

The cast to this film is stacked, and we do mean STACKED! Starring Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones, Underground’s Jurnee Smollett, and Succession’s Alan Ruck, among others, this story is inspired by real events and the charismatic lawyer Willie Gary, who helped tackle big corporations and racial justice.

When funeral home owner Jerry O’Keefe’s handshake deal goes sour, he enlists the legal services of Gary to fight for his family business and legacy.

Get a load of this trailer!

Billions (Paramount+ with Showtime) There are no more secrets but Wags, Taylor, and Wendy are worse off than they were. Very few people can help them. Since they’re Axes’s day ones, now is the time for him to come through for them. You know what that means? Billionaire bloodbath! At MPC, the house is in disarray given the blow the mutiny dealt to Prince’s organizational hierarchy.

9/8c Shining Vale (Starz)

Poor Pat. Her struggles with spirits, mental illness, and menopause will continue.

Is there any relief in sight? Honestly, we hope not because while it’s a horrible combo for Pat, it’s great for the rest of us, leading to some genuinely funny scares.

Will you be watching? Let us know in the comments below. Here’s the trailer for Season 2!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on X and email her here at TV Fanatic.