What to Watch: Billy the Kid, Murdaugh Murders: The Movie, Upload

We may be in the year's final months, but networks are saving plenty of good TV for the winter months.

Billy the Kid triumphantly returns on MGM+, Bill Pullman plays Alex Murdaugh in a four-hour-long (!) Lifetime movie, and Prime Video gives us a very different spin on Upload.

Scroll down for the TV we recommend you add to your list this week.

Saturday, October 14

8/7c Field Day (Hallmark)

Well, doesn't this look cute?

Three moms from different social circles are forced to work together to plan their kids' elementary school "field day."

The latest from Hallmark stars Rachel Boston, Benjamin Ayres, Shannon Chan-Kent, and Carmel Amit.

8/7c Murdaugh Murders: Part I (Lifetime)

Bill Pullman puts forth an absolutely phenomenal performance in the first part of the Lifetime Movie Event about the shocking, confusing, and tragic murders of Paul and Margaret Murdaugh.

It's the fall of a dynasty as a legacy family with scandals that result in a bizarre criminal case including but not limited to murder.

We spoke exclusively with director Greg Beeman about the movie event, and we'll be covering the films, so check it all out!

9/8c All Rise (OWN)

In an emotional episode, Brandon Quinn guest stars as a distraught dad accused of attacking his daughter's bully. It's Emily's job to prove it was self-defense.

Amy has her first COA case to change the ruling on letting Black History be taught at a Christian college, and this case hits Lola's nerve.

Emily and Luke ponder where to go next with the pregnancy results back.

Luke looks like he has a lot to say but just doesn't know how to say it 😰 #AllRise pic.twitter.com/LRQczKSvtb — All Rise (@AllRiseOWN) October 12, 2023

9/8c Billy the Kid (MGM+)

After more than 16 months away, Billy the Kid returns on MGM+ (formerly Epix).

At the end of Billy the Kid Season 1, Billy had switched to the side of the good guys, protecting farmers against his former gangmates being funded by the cattle barons.

This second season, split into two four-episode runs, figures to concentrate on the Lincoln County Wars. It likely will move slowly as the last season covered 19 years of Billy's life, which will end in three years.

Sunday, October 15

8/7c Murdaugh Murders: Part II (Lifetime)

The shocking conclusion of the movie event premieres as we follow Alex in the aftermath of his wife and son's murders.

The court case against him unravels as new information comes to light, and everything closes in on him.

Don't forget to check out our review!

9/8c When Calls the Heart (Hallmark)

That is a lot of Lucas. Well, on paper, anyway.

While the town rallies around his bid for governor, will he even have a minute to spare for the people of Hope Valley?

It's been a crazy and somewhat divisive season. How will it all unfold? You're about to find out whether there are any more shocks in store. And we'll have a full review of When Calls the Heart Season 10 Episode 12 when it's over!

9/8c The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (AMC)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1 concludes in thrilling fashion, with Daryl facing off against some of the scariest walkers to date.

With plenty of questions about what comes next, fans will get a great glimpse at what's on the horizon.

Expect surprises, battles, and cliffhangers that will leave you wanting more.

11/10c Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty Season 7 returns with new voice actors for the two title characters, but they haven't been announced, so you'll need to see yourself how closely they match.

The season premiere features fan-favorite Mr. Poopy Butthole's return, struggling with alcoholism and crashing with the Smiths.

Comedy will ensue as Rick gathers Bird Person, Squanchy, and others for his type of intervention.

Monday, October 16

8/7c Kitchen Nightmares (FOX)

We're back in New Jersey for another seemingly impossible task for Gordon Ramsay.

Ramsay must revamp and save an Italian restaurant that has only been open for six months and is already going under.

Of course, he must first understand why this restaurant is on a fast track to failure. Hopefully, the hour will deliver on some of those wholesome Ramsay moments like below.

9/8c Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (FOX)

If you think things were tough already, they're only just beginning with the grueling challenges they're putting the celebs through.

The remaining recruits have another tiring task ahead of embarking on a two-mile race.

But that's not all! They'll have to navigate some treacherous terrain while carrying a 220-pound boat, so teamwork is definitely how this dream will work, but can they succeed?!

Tuesday, October 17

Crush (Paramount+)

Crush is an immersive docuseries that unravels the harrowing events of the deadly 2022 Halloween crowd crush in Itaewon, South Korea, where 159 young people were killed.

The new P+ Original docuseries shares the untold stories of American students, off-duty U.S. military personnel, and Korean influencers who found themselves caught in the heart-wrenching disaster.

The docuseries shines a spotlight on the shared humanity that emerged from the darkness, reminding us of the need for compassion, unity, and the pursuit of justice in the face of unimaginable tragedy.

10:30/9:30c FBI TRUE (CBS)

FBI TRUE airs later tonight and will only air one episode featuring the Golden State Killer, one of the most infamous serial killers in history.

This case spanned four decades, so authorities resorted to an unprecedented use of familial DNA to track down the man responsible for over 50 sexual assaults and 13 murders.

Check this episode out to hear the agents discuss how new science impacted the case.

Wednesday, October 18

Invasion (Apple TV+)

Things aren't looking good for the home after the disruptive events of Invasion Season 2 Episode 8.

In this penultimate episode, a dangerous trip to the alien mothership results in a connection across dimensions.

Will this help humanity to gain an edge in its war against the aliens? Let's hope so since there's only one episode left this season.

9/8c Magnum P.I. (NBC)

Gordo gets his time in the spotlight as Magnum and Higgins have him go undercover when a high-end chef goes missing.

Also, Kumu distracts her houseguest Cade with a project at the cultural center, confronting America's dark chapter of the internment of Japanese Americans in the wake of Pearl Harbor.

Meanwhile, T.C. continues his slow rehab at the VA hospital.

9/8c The Spencer Sisters (The CW)

Victoria and Darby investigate stolen tech for a health app for a trio of Silicon Valley developers.

Sean Cullen guest stars as Victoria's interior designer, Rory, who finds himself in the middle as mother and daughter spar over where to set up their office.

Excited over their launch party, Victoria oversteps and invites Lucas to the party.

Thursday, October 19

Transplant (NBC)

How will Bash respond to Dr. Devi's refusal to let him train in trauma surgery?

When will Mags learn to pick her spots when advocating for her patients?

Also, is Theo ready to return to work at York Memorial?

Friday, October 20

Elite (Netflix)

The students of Las Encinas return for another season of drama, and after the previous season's events, let's say they'rell need a break.

Will that be possible? We know that Omar is staging a comeback, but details about how he returns are being kept under wraps.

Beyond that, details are scarce. You'd think we'd have more to share this close to the premiere, but we'll be just as shocked as you.

Upload (Prime Video)

It's finally back!

The third season of Upload is upon us, and we can't wait to delve into what the new season has in store with Nathan and Nora as they navigate their new relationship together while stopping a conspiracy!

To savor it all, you can expect two installments a week, every Friday!

Surviving Paradise (Netflix)

Reality competition fans may appreciate the latest submission to the genre!

In this case, players must form alliances and fight to get from the terrible trenches of the wilderness to a luxurious villa for a grand prize.

It's Netflix, so we can probably expect some rivalries, hookups, backstabbing, and loads of drama along the way.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.