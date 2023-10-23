Yellowstone: CBS Extends Broadcast Run Following Impressive Ratings

It turns out that viewers will tune in for episodes that aired on cable several years ago.

CBS has announced that it will continue airing Yellowstone on its broadcast network following the conclusion of Yellowstone Season 1.

Yellowstone Season 2 will debut on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Yellowstone Has Been a Huge Success on CBS

CBS has revealed that nearly 21.6 million viewers have tuned in to at least one episode of Yellowstone on the network.

Over half (52%) are new to the series, having not seen a single episode in the past year on either linear or streaming.

Furthermore, it has been the #1 primetime entertainment program every Sunday night during the CBS broadcast event, averaging 5.49 million viewers for each episode.

The numbers are impressive, considering Yellowstone Season 1 first aired in 2018 on Paramount Network and has been available to stream on Peacock for several years.

That's right, episodes of Yellowstone are unavailable to stream on Paramount+ due to the lucrative streaming deal with the NBCUniversal-owned streamer.

Shortly after CBS began airing encores of the series, Variety revealed that viewership of the series on Peacock had surged 26%.

CBS also allowed ad space for NBCUniversal to promote episode of the series being available to stream exclusively on Peacock.

That would have been unheard of at one point, but it's an indication that the series still makes Paramount Global a lot of money via the streaming deal.

Why is Yellowstone Season 5 on Hiatus?

News of the show's success on both streaming and broadcast TV bodes well for its numbers when the back half of Yellowstone Season 5 hits Paramount Network, likely in 2024.

While many shows have been off the air for an extended period of time due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Yellowstone's production woes appear to be down to behind-the-scenes drama.

The hit western drama was supposed to return this summer with the final half of the season, which was supposed to segue into Yellowstone Season 6 at the time it was ordered.

However, there have been plenty of reports that series star Kevin Costner's availability was the cause of much of the production woes.

Why Was Yellowstone Canceled?

Deadline reported earlier this year that Paramount Network was considering canceling the series and continuing the franchise with a sequel headlined by Matthew McConaughey.

At the time, it seemed out of the realm of possibility because, when you think about it, the series could thrive without Costner.

However, Paramount Network announced weeks later that the series would end with Yellowstone Season 5.

At the time, Chris McCarthy referenced launching an entire universe of global hits based on Yellowstone, including hits 1883 and 1923, but also the incredibly successful Tulsa King.

"I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life," said Chris McCarthy at the time.

Added David Glasser, who serves as the CEO of 101 Studios Co:

"The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale.

"We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world."

When Will Yellowstone Season 5 Return?

It's hard to tell how long we'll wait for the series' final episodes because the WGA strike halted writing, and the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike will prevent filming until a fair deal is reached for the actors.

It's also unclear how many episodes we'll be getting because we must remember that Yellowstone Season 5 wasn't supposed to be the final season.

Will it end with a satisfying conclusion, or will plenty of threads be left dangling because of the next spinoff?

There are many questions, and I hope we get answers very soon.

What is Yellowstone About?

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States.

Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect - the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders - an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

In addition to Costner, the series also stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Gil Birmingham.

