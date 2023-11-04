4 Things to Know About SEAL Team Before Starting Season 5

We've been waiting a long time for SEAL Team Season 7, but fans who never followed the series to Paramount+ have been waiting much longer to watch SEAL Team Season 5.

With CBS opting to air SEAL Team Season 5 in its entirety, we thought it'd be a good idea to look back at the first four seasons so that you're all ready to go when the series returns to CBS.

The good news? Unlike Yellowstone, there should be minimal cuts as SEAL Team touches back down on CBS.

Thanks to international agreements, the show didn't change much when it became a Paramount+ original series in 2021.

The Team is In Mourning

There were plenty of emotional developments on SEAL Team Season 4, which ended with the tragic news that Scott Carter, aka Full Metal, had died.

The sad news broke on SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 16, which put many things into perspective for the remaining team members.

If you watch SEAL Team online, you know our beloved characters put their lives on the line daily.

They have rigorous protocols to ensure the safety of everyone on these missions, but that doesn't mean things don't go wrong.

As a result, Scott's death shapes many of the early episodes of SEAL Team Season 5, which is about what we expected.

Losing someone is hard, but losing someone you've leaned on during missions must be harder.

Scott went out a hero, saving his team members from an explosion that could have very easily claimed all of their lives.

Clay and Stella's Relationship is Flourishing

Clay and Stella's relationship had many bumps in the road, so you can only imagine our surprise when they married at the end of SEAL Team Season 4.

It was an out-of-the-blue development because they didn't seem like they were on the same page about many things, but still, love prevails when you least expect it.

Having watched SEAL Team Season 5, I will say that their relationship goes from strength to strength as the season progresses.

There are definitely still issues to be ironed out, but it wouldn't make for good TV if we got more of the same, right?

There are so many surprises with Clay and Stella that I hope those who haven't watched the season can sit back and watch this journey play out.

CBS is committed to airing SEAL Team Season 5 in its entirety, and if the show performs, SEAL Team Season 6 could follow.

What's Happening With Jason?

Jason's arc on SEAL Team Season 4 was filled with highs and lows, but he's going into these new episodes in an ominous tone.

Jason was last seen departing Clay and Stella's wedding reception thanks to a headache.

With forgetfulness also plaguing Jason, he's forced to entertain the possibility that his years of being on the Bravo Team could have done some severe damage to his brain.

The storyline comes into focus quickly as the season begins, and David Boreanaz gives the performance of his career as we witness Jason's initial apprehensions about seeking help or telling those he loves about what he's been facing.

The good news is that the storyline is handled with grace, and there's a high chance it resonates with people who have been in the same situation.

I don't want to delve too deeply into it for those who have no idea where this is going, so tune in if you want to see how Jason navigates this significant change in his life.

Bravo Team is Thrown into the Deep End in the Premiere

SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 1 throws Bravo Team right into the deep end as they are tasked with eliminating a threat that could have severe ramifications for the rest of the world.

It's a two-parter, which means you'll be left with an almighty cliffhanger, but SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 2 takes the storyline in a vastly different direction than we expected.

It truly is an unpredictable mission that leaves us worrying about the safety of the characters we've spent years following.

The arcs have never been stronger, but the stakes have never been higher.

These opening episodes send the show in a markedly different direction as the show stuffs way more into episodes due to the shorter episode orders than before.

Remember, if you don't want to watch these episodes weekly, you can watch SEAL Team Season 5 and SEAL Team Season 6 in their entirety on Paramount+.

They are two pulse-pounding seasons that change everything we thought we knew about our favorite characters.

With SEAL Team Season 7 ordered, all we can do is hope the actors get a fair deal to continue bringing this brilliant series to life.

It's an important show for many reasons, and it continues to resonate with its target audience.

If you're looking for more information on SEAL Team Season 7, check out our Everything We Know post that fills in all the blanks about what to expect.

