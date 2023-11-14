Chicago Med Season 9 Spoilers: Who's Getting a Blast From the Past?

There's never a dull moment on Chicago Med, but the NBC drama will open its doors to someone with ties to one of the show's longest-serving cast members.

TVLine reports that the series is eyeing "an early thirtysomething male Emergency Department doctor."

The mystery individual will have a connection with Dr. Charles (played by Oliver Platt).

Initially, the new character will be a recurring player, but as we've seen in the past, people tend to get upgraded to series regular status if they resonate with viewers.

The unnamed new addition "comes from a troubled background, which led him to cross paths with Dr. Charles when he was growing up."

Like other long-running series, Chicago Med has lost its fair share of cast members throughout the years, but Chicago Med Season 8 wrote out many ongoing cast members.

We lost Guy Lockard as Dr. Dylan Scott, Brian Tee as Dr. Ethan Choi, Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead, and Asjha Cooper as Vanessa Taylor.

Losing many beloved faces is difficult for any series, but it seems that Chicago Med will embrace new storylines when it returns in 2024.

In addition to Platt, the cast of Chicago Med Season 9 includes S. Epatha Merkerson (Sharon Goodwin), Marlyne Barrett (Maggie Lockwood), and Dominic Rains (Dr. Crockett Marcel).

Also returning is Steven Weber (Dr. Dean Archer) and Jessy Schram (Dr. Hannah Asher).

There's a good chance there will be more casting news breaking for the series in the coming weeks now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is over.

With episodes being written as we speak, the series should be in production in the coming weeks on what's expected to be a 13-15 episode season.

CBS revealed its slate of delayed fall programming will premiere in February, including Blue Bloods and Fire Country.

We should probably expect the other networks to follow suit in the coming days, but if we had to guess, Chicago Med will be back around February.

Hooray, right? It's been a long wait, but it's great news that the writers and actors are being fairly compensated for their contributions.

In the more expansive OneChicago universe, we recently got some more casting news, confirming that Taylor Kinney will be back for Chicago Fire Season 12.

Kinney had stepped away earlier this year to deal with a personal matter and was gone for most of Chicago Fire Season 11.

In his place, the series brought back Jesse Spencer for a multi-episode arc.

It's unclear whether Spencer will be back during the upcoming season, but it's hard to imagine there not being a resolution to that Brettsey cliffhanger.

Over on Chicago PD, we're saying goodbye to Hailey Upton as Tracy Spiridakos has been confirmed to be staging an exit during Chicago PD Season 11.

Details about how she'll be written out haven't been revealed, but would a Hailey exit without her reuniting with Halstead even be worth watching?

It's an exciting time for the One Chicago universe as we head into 2024 with the returns of all three series in the cards.

There's also a good chance we'll get early renewals for the trio because reports indicate that studios want to film two seasons back-to-back because of the reduced episode orders.

Exciting times are ahead, you guys!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.