Chicago PD Season 11: Release Date, Plot, Cast, and Everything Else You Need to Know

We officially got a full decade of Chicago PD under our belts!

The first spinoff in the One Chicago franchise has done incredibly well and survived departures, plot shifts, and much more.

And it continues to provide viewers with often topical storytelling, edge-of-your-seat action, deep-dive character arcs, and adrenaline-racing thrills.

Viewers can't get enough of following the Intelligence Unit, headed by the polarizing and, at times, dodgy Hank Voight.

Throughout the series, we've seen various policing styles and an evolution in how things are done, particularly as the series has needed to evolve with the oscillating viewpoints on policing.

Chicago P.D. has always been timely, and it has made it the perfect fit for the One Chicago franchise, focusing on policing and immersing us into the streets of Chicago while still, at times, crossing paths with those of Chicago Med and Chicago Fire as well.

The One Chicago franchise focuses on the compelling characters serving as first responders and gatekeepers of the city.

And Chicago PD Season 10 had many changes, from the departure of one of its primary characters to the addition of someone new, and stylistic changes with delivering a heavily character-focused season in which every character had installments that centered them.

Chicago PD Season 10 also had two long-arching cases that the Intelligence Unit spent significant time on, and Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 22 left us with a nail-biting and chilling cliffhanger involving one of the beloved members of the unit.

We can only hope that Chicago PD Season 11 will up the ante and bring us more quality programming, action, exciting cases, character studies, and more.

We're excited about what the future has in store for the Intelligence Unit, and we know you are also.

Fret not; we have you covered with all the details you need about Chicago PD Season 11. Remember to bookmark this page to keep abreast of all the updates as they come.

Chicago PD Season 11 Renewal Status

NBC has officially renewed Chicago PD.

On April 10, 2023, it was announced that Chicago PD would be getting another season along with the other two series in the One Chicago Franchise, Chicago Fire and Chicago Med.

The network also renewed Dick Wolf's other franchise series, including Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order.

CBS also renewed Dick Wolf's FBI franchise (FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted).

It's an excellent time for Dick Wolf Fanatics!

Regarding the renewal of his One Chicago and Law & Order franchises, Dick Wolf stated, "I'm pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC. All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers, and writers.

"I'd also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons," he adds.

Meanwhile, Lisa Katz, the president of scripted programming at NBC Universal and Streaming, added, "We understand the emotional connection our audience has with these characters, and we can't wait to bring more of their stories to the forefront next season.

"A huge thank you to Dick and his amazing team, who are the masters of producing incredibly compelling television week after week," she concludes.

Will Jesse Lee Soffer Return To Chicago PD?

Veteran actor and original cast member Jesse Lee Soffer signed off as Jay Halstead during Chicago PD Season 10.

In a polarizing manner, particularly for those who were fond of the fan-favorite "Upstead Ship" featuring Jay Halstead and his new wife, Hailey Upton, Halstead exited the series during Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 3.

After years of working for Voight after another questionable situation that challenged his moral compass, Halstead decided he could no longer perform his job with the unit.

Instead, he took a mysterious Army assignment in Bolivia, leaving his wife and colleagues behind without many words thereafter. He's since re-upped his stay there, extending it for an undetermined time and leaving a broken-hearted Hailey, whom he's barely keeping in contact with, alone.

See what we mean about controversial exits?

There is no word that Soffer will reprise his role anytime soon, and it's unlikely that he'll return.

However, it's not wholly impossible. Soffer left on good terms, and as we've learned from the One Chicago franchise, it's not uncommon for former cast members to reprise their roles and cameo or guest star.

There's also a possibility that Soffer could return to the series again behind the camera. While he exited the series as an actor, he did return to Chicago PD later in the season, making his directorial debut.

We'll update you on this development if he returns to the series.

Will Patrick John Flueger Return To Chicago PD?

On the action-packed season finale, Ruzek sustained severe injuries after getting shot by white supremacist Richard Beck's grandson, Callum.

Ruzek was rushed to the hospital, where we were told that he was undergoing surgery, and it served as the season's cliffhanger.

However, official stills that were released and later removed indicated a cut scene from the finale that featured Ruzek in his hospital bed recovering from surgery with his life partner and colleague, Kim, by his bedside.

We can likely breathe a sigh of relief that Ruzek isn't getting killed off, and no other news indicates Patrick John Flueger is exiting the series. So, he'll most likely be returning.

Who Is In the Chicago PD Season 11 Cast?

There has been no further cast news or shakeups, so we anticipate the remaining cast of Chicago PD Season 10 will also return for Chicago PD Season 11.

However, Deadline reported that there is a caveat that cast members will appear in fewer episodes for budgetary reasons.

It would mean that every character will not appear in every episode.

Jason Beghe as Hank Voight

Tracy Spiradakos as Hailey Upton

Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek

LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess

Amy Morton as Trudy Platt

Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres

We have no other news about the recurring character ASA Chapman played by Sara Bues or guest-star Jefferson White, who played Sean O'Neale.

When is Chicago PD Season 11's Premiere Date?

Unfortunately, we don't have an exact premiere date.

Typically, the new season would be slated for the Fall and aired sometime in September 2023.

But as of now, we can expect delays with the WGA (Writer's) Strike, which started in May 2023, and now the SAG-AFTRA strike, which began in July 2023.

We may not see a release date until midseason or later.

Has Chicago PD Season 11 Started Filming?

Again, productions have come to a halt because of the strikes. With both writers and actors on Strike, there is nothing and no one to film.

How Many Episodes Will Be In Chicago PD Season 11?

At this point, we have no idea how many episodes we can expect.

Typically, there would be 22 episodes. However, with the strikes delaying production, the series most likely will return in midseason or later, leading to a shortened season.

We'll update this post when we learn new information to keep you up-to-date.

What Will Be Chicago PD Season 11's Plot?

It's too early to know what the upcoming season will look like and what it will explore.

However, there are some things we can speculate on.

The season finale left us with a cliffhanger regarding Ruzek's fate. He went into surgery for a bullet wound to the gut.

Even though we can guess that he'll most likely survive the ordeal, it doesn't mean he may not face some complications from the shooting.

On the one hand, the series may try to move past it quickly to avoid recycling a recent storyline regarding Burgess getting shot and dealing with PTSD during Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 14.

But on the other hand, the series could explore other avenues for the character as he may have short or long-term effects from the shooting. He may have to deal with a setback like "desk duty" or any number of obstacles worth exploring after someone sustains a severe injury.

The Beck case ended with Richard dead, but based on the chilling expression in Callum's eyes, the hate he was taught has grown legs, and he could potentially be a problem down the road for Atwater and the Intelligence Unit.

It would be interesting to see if Callum and his vendetta will return sometime in the near future.

We've also seen a lot of strides professionally with Atwater.

As it stands, Atwater, Ruzek, and Burgess are still officers and have yet to get a promotion. With Halstead gone, the series is down a detective, and all three characters have been long overdue to take that next step.

But the most likely candidate to take the exam and get that promotion is most likely Awater. Ruzek has previously expressed disinterest in it, and it may not fall in line with where he is in his life right now as he's content with his familial life with Kim and Makayla, and it's similar for Kim.

It would be fantastic to see Atwater step into that role, as he's already stepped forward as Torres' mentor and has taken the lead on many impressive cases over the season.

Burzek has finally reunited, making their living arrangement and pseudo-family more official now that Burgess has worked through her PTSD, and the two are a happy, healthy, stable couple and family unit now.

Since we're down a primary couple in the series, it would be interesting if they continue to explore Burzek more as they navigate their life together and figure out what that looks like for them.

As for Hailey, she's been left in the lurch and had a sad storyline with Halstead's abandonment. The season may continue to explore her adapting to her new life without Halstead as both a life partner and partner in crime-fighting.

There may be room for the season to explore Hailey healing, growing, and getting in touch with herself again in Halstead's absence. The season could also touch on the complicated relationship she has with Voight.

Of course, the season could revisit her unusual, twisted connection with Sean O'Neal. When we last saw him on Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 12, he was crucial in assisting her with an investigation, and there was an implication that they could still have this type of relationship as he alluded that Hailey had left him.

And with newcomer Dante Torres being such a massive fan-favorite and explored a bit during Chicago PD Season 10, there is hope that we'll continue to get better acquainted with this mysterious and intriguing character in Chicago PD Season 11.

He's full of untapped potential as far as storylines go, and the upcoming season has a full playground regarding this character.

Due to the aforementioned budgetary cutting of screen time, we will likely see more of the recent formula of character-centric episodes that may not include every single cast member at one time.

We'll also likely see many new cases and potentially some multi-episode, more prolonged arc cases.

Will There Be Any Chicago PD Crossovers?

It's hard to say. The One Chicago franchise stopped massive crossovers during COVID-19, and they have yet to resume large, multi-show events.

However, it's still common for characters from other series to make cameos, namely Chicago Med.

Is There A Trailer For Chicago PD Season 11?

Not presently, but we'll update accordingly when one is made available.

Where Can I Watch Chicago PD?

You can watch on NBC Wednesdays at 10/9c when new episodes are available. You can also stream those new episodes the following day on Peacock.

Also, you can watch Chicago PD online here via TV Fanatic.

