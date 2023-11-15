Courteney Cox Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry With Sweet Monica-Chandler Moment

Courteney Cox is the latest Friends star to speak out about the tragic death of Matthew Perry.

The actress took to Instagram with one of her favorite outtakes from filming the hit NBC comedy.

The scene in question is from Friends Season 4, marking the first time fans saw Monica and Chandler in bed together.

"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day," Cox wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

"When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here's one of my favorites."

"To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London," the actress explained.

"But because of the audience's reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say."

"He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind. 🤍🕊️"

As Ross walks into the hotel room, Monica hides under the covers in the clip.

"Do you think he saw me?" Monica wonders after Ross leaves.

In the unaired outtake, first shared on Max as part of the show's retrospective special, Monica says, "OK, your turn."

It's a comical moment that elicits quite a reaction from the live studio audience.

"He told me to say it. He did," Cox says.

The Shining Vale star's tribute dropped hours after Matt LeBlanc shared his own personal message honoring his fallen friend.

"Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life," LeBlanc wrote alongside BTS photos.

"It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend.

"I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you.

"Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free.

"Much love. And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

Perry died on October 28, 2023, at 54, in an apparent drowning incident after being found unresponsive in his hot tub.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," Cox, LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, and David Schwimmer wrote in a joint statement shortly after news of the tragedy went public.

"We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss," the joint statement read.

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able.

"For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

"We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry," Warner Bros. Television Group said in a statement following Perry's death.

"Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family.

"The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many.

"This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

"We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew's passing. It still seems impossible," said co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, and EP Kevin Bright shared a joint statement.

"All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives.

"He was a brilliant talent. It's a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew's case, there are no truer words.

"From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us," they added.

May Matthew Perry rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.