Matt LeBlanc Pays Touching Tribute to Matthew Perry: 'You're Finally Free'

Matt LeBlanc is speaking out about the death of Friends costar Matthew Perry.

The 56-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to address Perry's tragic death at age 54.

"It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life," LeBlanc said in a note accompanied by various images.

"It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend."

LeBlanc vowed to "always smile" when thinking of his friend.

"I'll never forget you. Never," he affirmed.

"Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love."

LeBlanc didn't let the message end without throwing in a little Joey Tribbiani.

"And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

LeBlanc starred opposite Perry on all ten seasons of NBC's hit comedy series Friends.

Perry died on October 28, 2023, after his assistant found him unresponsive in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home.

TMZ reported at the time that the actor had drowned, but an official cause of death has not been determined.

No drugs were found at the scene, and foul play is not suspected.

LeBlanc previously addressed Perry's death in a joint statement with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the group shared.

"There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

Perry's family initially spoke out to People Magazine with a statement following the tragedy.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," the statement reads.

"Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

"You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

If you watch Friends online, you know Perry played the snarky Chandler Bing on the series.

"We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry," Warner Bros. Television Group said in a statement following Perry's death.

"Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family.

"The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many.

"This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler's mom, also spoke out.

"The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I'm sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew."

"I'm so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after," said Friends alum Paget Brewster.

"Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won't rest in peace though. He's already too busy making everyone laugh up there."

"We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew's passing. It still seems impossible," said co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, and EP Kevin Bright shared a joint statement.

"All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives.

"He was a brilliant talent. It's a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew's case, there are no truer words.

"From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us," they added.

"We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment - not just to his work, but in life as well.

"He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.

"We send all of our love to his family and friends."

The trio concluded, "This truly is 'The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.'"

Matthew Perry was laid to rest on November 3, 2023.

May he rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.