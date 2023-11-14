Matt LeBlanc Pays Touching Tribute to Matthew Perry: 'You're Finally Free'

at .

Matt LeBlanc is speaking out about the death of Friends costar Matthew Perry.

The 56-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to address Perry's tragic death at age 54.

"It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life," LeBlanc said in a note accompanied by various images.

Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc at the Teen Choice Awards 2002

"It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend."

LeBlanc vowed to "always smile" when thinking of his friend.

Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc in the audience during the 30th Annual People's Choice Awards

"I'll never forget you. Never," he affirmed.

"Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love."

LeBlanc didn't let the message end without throwing in a little Joey Tribbiani.

"And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

Actors Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LaBlanc pose with their award for Favorite Television Comedy

LeBlanc starred opposite Perry on all ten seasons of NBC's hit comedy series Friends.

Perry died on October 28, 2023, after his assistant found him unresponsive in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home.

TMZ reported at the time that the actor had drowned, but an official cause of death has not been determined.

No drugs were found at the scene, and foul play is not suspected.

LeBlanc previously addressed Perry's death in a joint statement with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the group shared.

"There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

Perry's family initially spoke out to People Magazine with a statement following the tragedy.

Actor Matthew Perry stars as Chandler Bing in NBC's comedy series "Friends."

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," the statement reads.

"Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

"You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

If you watch Friends online, you know Perry played the snarky Chandler Bing on the series.

Actor Matthew Perry attends the Tropfest cocktail reception held at the Rose Bar at Gramercy Park Hotel

"We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry," Warner Bros. Television Group said in a statement following Perry's death.

"Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family.

"The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many.

"This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

Matthew Perry attends the Fallout 4 Video Game Preview Lounge at Chateau Marmont

Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler's mom, also spoke out.

"The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I'm sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew."

"I'm so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after," said Friends alum Paget Brewster.

"Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won't rest in peace though. He's already too busy making everyone laugh up there."

Matthew Perry at Teen Awards Gala

"We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew's passing. It still seems impossible," said co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, and EP Kevin Bright shared a joint statement.

"All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives.

"He was a brilliant talent. It's a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew's case, there are no truer words.

"From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us," they added.

The Cast of Friends 1999-2000 Season

"We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment - not just to his work, but in life as well.

"He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.

"We send all of our love to his family and friends."

Friends Special Episode Pic

The trio concluded, "This truly is 'The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.'"

Matthew Perry was laid to rest on November 3, 2023.

May he rest in peace.

17 Shows that Aged like Fine Wine
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

Friends Quotes

Ross: I get home, and I see Julie's saline solution on my night table. And I'm thinking to myself, "Oh my God, what the hell am I doing?" I mean, here I am, I am with Julie, this incredible, great woman, who I care about and who cares about me, and I'm like, what, am I just gonna throw all that away?
Joey: You got all that from saline solution?

Phoebe: (About Ross bringing luggage) How long did you think this barbecue was gonna last?
Ross: I'm going to China.
Phoebe: Jeez, you say one thing, and...
Monica: You're going to China?
Ross: (Not wanting to get into it) It's for the museum. Someone found a bone. We want the bone. They don't want us to have the bone. I'm going to try to persuade them to give us the bone. It's a whole big bone thing.

Friends

Friends Photos

The Cast of Friends 1999-2000 Season
Matthew Perry Chandler Bing Dance Pic - Friends
Friends Special Episode Pic
Chandler and Janice - Friends
Friends: The Reunion Stars
Friends Reunion Poster

Friends Videos

Friends: The One with 236 Seconds
Friends: The One with 236 Seconds
Friends Reunion on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Friends Reunion on Jimmy Kimmel Live
  1. Friends
  2. Matt LeBlanc Pays Touching Tribute to Matthew Perry: 'You're Finally Free'