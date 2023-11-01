Dance Moms Set for Lifetime Reunion, but Don't Expect Abby Lee Miller to Return

Once upon a time, Dance Moms was one of the biggest hits on cable TV.

Now, Lifetime is attempting to capitalize on its success with a reunion special set to air in 2014.

Airing from 2011-2019, the hit series focused on Abby Lee Miller as she ran her Abby Lee Dance Company.

That entailed her coaching a team as they learned their dances and competed in tournaments.

The series' success probably stemmed from the drama between Miller and the contestants' parents.

Much of the arguments ranged from Abby's treatment of the children to parents being displeased about creative choices from Abby.

It was a lot, and now, it's time for some of the show's most famous faces to return and unpack all of that drama.

Details about the project from Lifetime are scarce at this early stage, including whether it will be a one-episode thing or a full-fledged series.

The cabler did release a photo of Dance Moms stars Chloe Lukasiak, Paige Hyland, Brooke Hyland, JoJo Siwa, Kendall Vertes, and Kalani Hilliker.

One person we shouldn't expect to be featured is Miller.

Miller staged a comeback after a leave of absence after being sent to prison due to charges of bankruptcy fraud.

She was replaced on the series by Dancing With the Stars' Cheryl Burke, but surprisingly, Miller staged a comeback for Dance Moms Season 8.

The series was then rested, but Abby's relationship with Lifetime continued as she began working on a virtual dance-off series.

However, Lifetime cut ties with Miller in 2020 after she was accused of racism by former star Adriana Smith.

Miller posted a Blackout Tuesday square in solidarity with protestors of racism and police brutality in 2020.

Smith, whose daughter Kamryn competed on the series, hit Abby with allegations of racism.

"Don't Act Like You Care," she wrote, adding, "I couldn't think of a more perfect day to address my experience with Abby Lee Miller."

"Wanna know the truth? Wanna know my TRUTH? ... A statement from her that sticks in my mind to this day during my time on DMS8 is 'I know you grew up in the HOOD with only a box of 8 crayons, but I grew up in the Country Club with a box of 64 - don't be stupid.

"This to me shows that you think you are better than me and in higher rank and all together superior to ME! This to me shows that you don't give a f--- about me or where I came from."

Smith added that her daughter overheard Miller saying, "The only reason [Kamryn was] here" was for "a sprinkle of color."

"People need to be held accountable not just for the injustices [but also] for being a closet racist," she wrote.

"This is nothing new to me. But what I'm not going to have happen is have this racist person have any part of my daughter's life."

Miller apologized to Smith and her daughter in the aftermath with a Twitter statement.

"I genuinely understand and deeply regret how my words have effected and hurt those around me in the past, particularly those in the Black community," she wrote.

"To Kamryn, Adriana, and anyone else I've hurt, I am truly sorry. I realize that racism can come not just from hate, but also from ignorance.

"No matter the cause, it is harmful, and it is my fault."

"While I cannot change the past or remove the harm I have done, I promise to educate myself, learn, grow, and do better," she added.

"While I hope to one day earn your forgiveness, I recognize that words alone are not enough. I understand it takes time and genuine change."

