Abby Lee Miller Reality Show Canceled at Lifetime After Racist Dance Moms Comments Come to Light

Lifetime is parting ways with Abby Lee Miller.

Per EW, the network has canceled plans to air Abby's Virtual Dance-Off series after the mother of a Dance Moms cast member revealed on social media that Miller made racist remarks to her daughter while filming Dance Moms Season 8.

It all started when Miller posted a Blackout Tuesday square on Instagram in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Adriana Smith, whose daughter Kamryn took part in the series, mocked Miller for her.

"Don't Act Like You Care," she wrote, adding, "I couldn’t think of a more perfect day to address my experience with Abby Lee Miller. Wanna know the truth? Wanna know my TRUTH? ... A statement from her that sticks in my mind to this day during my time on DMS8 is 'I know you grew up in the HOOD with only a box of 8 crayons, but I grew up in the Country Club with a box of 64 - don't be stupid."

"This to me shows that you think you are better than me and in higher rank and all together superior to ME! This to me shows that you don't give a f--- about me or where I came from."

Smith also said that her daughter overheard Miller saying that "The only reason [Kamryn was] here" was for "a sprinkle of color."

Smith said she pulled her daughter out of the school and the show.

"People need to be held accountable not just for the injustices [but also] for being a closet racist," she wrote.

"This is nothing new to me. But what I'm not going to have happen is have this racist person have any part of my daughter's life."

Miller apologized to Smith and her daughter on Thursday.

"I genuinely understand and deeply regret how my words have effected and hurt those around me in the past, particularly those in the Black community," she wrote.

"To Kamryn, Adriana, and anyone else I've hurt, I am truly sorry. I realize that racism can come not just from hate, but also from ignorance. No matter the cause, it is harmful, and it is my fault."

"While I cannot change the past or remove the harm I have done, I promise to educate myself, learn, grow, and do better."

"While I hope to one day earn your forgiveness, I recognize that words alone are not enough. I understand it takes time and genuine change."

“At this time, I do not accept Abby’s apology because her apology was not sincere. My daughter and I have yet to hear directly from Abby Lee Miller, said Smith in response.

Moreover, she didn’t even bother to tag me or Kamryn in her post. How else would we know she apologized?”

Additionally, EW states that Miller will not be returning to Dance Moms if the series continues.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.