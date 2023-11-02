Hell's Kitchen Sneak Peek: A Dynamic Duo Emerges and Impresses Ramsay

Everybody loves a dynamic duo!

If there's one thing that's clear when watching Hell's Kitchen, it's that teamwork really does make the dream work.

And with the Red and Blue teams, there are various times when working together has served them, Ramsey, and the guests well.

TV Fanatic scored another exclusive sneak peek of a brand-new Hell's Kitchen, and we're delighted to share it with you.

So, who is featured prominently this time around? Well, Donya and Carmen.

As you know, this season has been emphasizing the American Dream.

Things are winding down, and we're getting close to whittling away the contestants until we get our final two and learn whose American Dream is about to come true.

But we still have some ways to go before we reach that point.

The teams have had their ups and downs, fluctuating regarding the strongest.

These days, the Blue Team has had more of an edge, as the women on the Red Team often struggle to listen to one another and work together as a team.

And they've also dealt with many mishaps in the kitchen during dinner services.

It led to the Red Team losing again during Hell's Kitchen Season 22 Episode 5.

They had a rough service, and despite both teams having some bleak moments throughout it and bouncing back, the women hit the bottom and had to choose two of their own to face Gordon Ramsay.

In the end, Ramsay made the right call by sending Melissa home.

He pointed out that she was getting lost in the competition and seemed to have lost her drive and passion.

But now the women are down another team member, so by Hell's Kitchen Season 22 Episode 6, they definitely need a win.

It's possible that they may get one after all.

We have an exciting episode in store for us with the challenges that are ahead.

The synopsis teases that the chefs and teams will go head-to-head in a soccer challenge.

But how does that connect to food?

To make things challenging, the contestants must execute a fusion dish that combines different types of food from various cultures and countries.

Whether it's Japanese and Italian or French and Mexican, this challenge will test the contestants' creativity and ability to blend and fuse types of foods into one cohesive dish that works.

Legendary American soccer player Alexi Lalas will assist with this particular challenge, serving as one of our celebrity cameos for the hour.

And helping Gordon Ramsay judge the affair and determine the winner will be famous fusion chef Tony Messina.

But they're not our only celebrity guests for the hour.

In the second half of the installment, we'll get both teams attempting to navigate a completely hectic dinner service.

The contestants will have to impress and serve great meals to NFL Hall-of-Famer Eric Dickerson and actress and actress Melissa Rivers.

It sounds like a good time.

But before you get to tune into all of that, you can at least check out this clip to hold you over.

The Red Team has been in desperate need of a "Win," and they may finally be on the track for it thanks to Carmen and Doya.

Both teams have struggled to execute the meat station during dinner service and produce worthwhile meals that meet Ramsay's standards.

But this time, pescatarian Donya raises the occasion to impress Ramsay and bring a successful dinner home for the Red Team.

The only thing between her and doing that? Two Wellington, two lamb, and two NY Strip steaks.

Easy peasy, right?

Donya handles the lamb and strip while Carmen knocks out the Beef Wellingtons.

A carnivorous dream team emerges as they not only deliver their food in a reasonable time frame but it's perfectly cooked too.

You know it's a good night when Ramsay compliments you and urges you to keep up the good work.

Check out the exclusive clip below.

Hit the comments with all of your thoughts and speculation about what's to come and who is getting the boot next.

An all-new Hell's Kitchen airs tonight at 8/7c on FOX.

