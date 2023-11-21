How To Get Away With Murder Cast: Where Are They Now?

Back in its heyday, How To Get Away With Murder was one of the hottest shows on television.

Thursday nights on ABC were once the night that Shonda Rhimes built from start to finish, with Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and the aforementioned legal drama setting the interwebs on fire every week.

The series was a bonafide hit from the start and constantly had social media ablaze as viewers were thrust into murderous coverups and shocking twists every season.

It’s been over three years since the series signed off, and while we’re still reliving all the bloody mayhem during our various rewatches, the cast has moved on to other projects. And what projects might those be? Let’s look at what the cast of How To Get Away With Murder is doing now!

Viola Davis - Annalise Keating

Annalise Keating was the heart and soul of the whole ship.

We all remember that iconic walk into the classroom during How To Get Away With Murder Season 1 when she met her new group of students and introduced us to the premise for the iconic series.

EGOT winner Viola Davis appeared in all 90 episodes and was also a producer on the series. She won a Primetime Emmy for the role in 2015 as Best Leading Actress in a Drama.

Davis was a well-respected and popular actress on the stage and big screen before the series and had roles in hit films like Eat Pray Love, Prisoners, and The Help.

On stage, she won a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for her performance in King Hedley II and a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for her role in Fences.

During her run on the series, Davis also won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her turn in Fences (2016), where she reprised her role from the play that won her a Tony.

Since the series wrapped, Davis has appeared in hit movies like The Suicide Squad and The Woman King and will next be seen in the much anticipated The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Billy Brown – Nate Lahey

The audience had a complicated relationship with Nate Lahy.

Nate’s allegiances seemed to waver at times, as his relationship with Annalise was about as up and down as it gets throughout the series. And while he walked away at the end a free man, he was one of the characters who got away with murder.

His portrayer, Billy Brown, had a lengthy filmography prior to his role on the show, with multi-episode stints on shows like Dexter, Sons of Anarchy, and Hostages.

Most recently, Billy Brown was in one episode of Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake, and while he doesn’t have any other projects currently in production, we wouldn’t be surprised to see him popping up in something else soon.

Alfred Enoch – Wes Gibbins

In a series filled with death, Wes’s death was perhaps the hardest one of all.

So much of the earlier seasons were seen through Wes’s eyes, and his untimely death during How To Get Away With Murder Season 3 changed the course of the series in various ways.

Coming into the series, the English actor was most known for his roles as Dean Thomas in the Harry Potter film series. Enoch appeared in all but one of the famed films.

Enoch also appeared in numerous plays throughout London, including The Tempest, The Seagull, Timon of Athens, and Coriolanus.

After his time on the series ended, Enoch returned to the stage in plays like What A Carve Up, The Picture of Dorian Gray, and As You Like It.

On the big screen, he could be seen in the Brazilian dystopian film Executive Order and the British comedy This is Christmas. Most recently, he had a recurring role on the Apple TV+ hit Foundation.

As for the future, Enoch will star in The Couple Next Door, a British six-part thriller currently in post-production. And we’re excited to see the talented actor back on the small screen!

Jack Falahee – Connor Walsh

One-half of the fan-favorite ship ‘Coliver,’ Connor was brazen and never afraid to speak his mind, which got him into trouble sometimes but also endeared him to the audience.

His relationship with Oliver Hampton softened him in many ways, though their relationship had a lot of ups and downs along the way.

Jack Falahee starred in all 90 episodes of the series. Before his turn as the devilish Connor, Falahee had a recurring role on the Avon Jogia-fronted teen drama Twisted. He also had a recurring role on the PBS medical drama Mercy Street while starring on the ABC drama.

Most recently, Falahee had a role in the dark comedy Hayseed, which was released in April 2023. The thrilling tale tells the story of a church congregation put on the hot seat when their reverend turns up dead.

Aja Naomi King – Michaela Pratt

Michaela Pratt was perhaps the most ambitious of the Keating 5, as she came to Middletown with high expectations and was always prepared to do whatever was necessary to get ahead and preserve her name.

The talented Aja Naomi King came into the series with a few credits to her name, including guest spots on Blue Bloods, Person of Interest, and The Blacklist, and a leading role on The CW medical drama Emily Owens, M.D.

While filming the legal drama, she had roles in films like Birth of a Nation and The Upside. And since How To Get Away With Murder ended, she’s continued her film career with Sylvie’s Love, The 24th, and Boxing Day.

As of 2023, she can be seen in the Apple TV+ miniseries Lessons in Chemistry alongside Brie Larson. And we highly recommend checking out the engaging series.

Matt McGorry – Asher Millstone

Who didn’t adore the ever-lovable Asher Millstone?

On a series so dark and twisted, Asher was often the comic relief much of the time, though he proved himself to be just as competent and competitive as his counterparts.

Standout Matt McGorry first came to prominence by portraying corrections officer John Bennett on the Netflix megahit Orange is the New Black and was starring in both that series and How To Get Away With Murder at the same time.

Most recently, McGorry starred in 8 episodes of Archive 81 in 2022 and an episode of Big Shot that same year.

Karla Souza – Laurel Castillo

Little did we know when the series began just how much Laurel Castillo’s family would become such significant players in the How To Get Away With Murder universe.

Souza was a regular through the first five seasons of the series and a guest in season six, logging 78 episodes overall.

On the small screen, Souza most recently starred in the 2020 Chilean drama El Presidente and the ABC sitcom Home Economics, which was canceled in 2023 after three seasons.

As of the fall of 2023, Souza has an upcoming title, Like It Used to Be, also starring Gina Rodriguez, that’s in pre-production. So, more Karla Souza is coming to a screen near you soon!

Charlie Weber – Frank Delfino

Frank Delfino was perhaps the most mysterious of all the characters in a series filled with characters harboring secrets.

Charlie Weber had a primary role throughout the series run. And before his turn on the drama, he had recurring roles on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Everwood, Underemployed, and 90210.

Since the end of the series, Weber starred in several television films, like Christmas Bedtime Stories and Mystery Island, along with the 2023 feature films Panama, The Locksmith, and Soul Mates.

Weber has certainly been keeping busy over the years!

Liza Weil – Bonnie Winterbottom

Liza Weil has the great fortune of having two very memorable performances under her belt.

Gilmore Girls enthusiasts will remember her as Paris Gellar, Rory Gilmore’s friend, during the run of the popular comedy-drama of the 2000s. And she even reprised her role during the 2016 miniseries Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

But Paris Gellar and Bonnie Winterbottom, Annalise’s forever frenemy, aren’t the only roles fans know her from. She had a pivotal role as Amanda Tanner on Scandal Season 1 and currently has a heavily recurring role on FOX hit The Cleaning Lady.

Weil’s illustrious career also includes a bevy of movies, including the recent release The Passengers, alongside Kyle Gallner.

Conrad Ricamora – Oliver Hampton

The other half of ‘Coliver’ was Oliver Hampton, who joined the series as a recurring player throughout the first two seasons and parlayed that into a central role during the final four seasons.

Oliver was a groundbreaking character and one of the biggest fan favorites throughout the series, who not only liked watching the development of his and Connor’s relationship but also Oliver’s journey over the years.

An accomplished stage actor, while the series was airing and after it ended, Ricamora had roles in The King and I on Broadway and can currently be seen in Here Lies Love.

Coming up, Ricamora will be a part of the Hulu series How To Die Alone, a comedy series headlined by Natasha Rothwell.

Whitney Evans is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on X.