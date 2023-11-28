Kelli Giddish Set for SVU Encore: What Could It Mean for Rollins?

Just when we thought we'd seen the last of Kelli Giddish as Rollins, there's some exciting news.

Giddish has closed a deal to return for the Law & Order: SVU Season 25 premiere.

In true Law & Order fashion, details are classified, so we can only speculate what might bring her back into the team's orbit.

Rollins Departs SVU - Law & Order: SVU

Of course, Rollins is still very much in a relationship with Carisi, and the last time we saw her on Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 22, she was pregnant with his child.

Giddish was written out of the series last season, with reports emerging that it wasn't of her own volition, suggesting she was let go as part of cost-saving measures.

Rollins is Determined - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 22

Many broadcast shows -- even the highly rated ones! -- are struggling with diminished returns, which is making the networks and studios make some decisions that don't benefit the story.

Earlier this year, we learned that series regulars on Law & Order and the One Chicago universe won't be in as many episodes as usual going forward.

Law & Order: SVU: Season 25: Everything We Know

This means that we will probably have more guest stars and more storylines involving a smaller group of cast members.

The sad part is that Giddish was beloved by the fans, and Rollins had blossomed into a fan-favorite on the show.

A Complicated Web / Tall - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 12

Knowing that actors are being offered fewer episodes, it would have probably made more sense to keep her on the show's payroll, albeit with fewer episodes.

If Giddish is going to pop in and out, it would make sense, but there's no telling what the future holds for Rollins.

After leaving the team, we learned that she had moved on to teaching criminal behavior at Fordham University.

She noted that she was enjoying it but missing cracking cases.

Trouble in Paradise - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 22

Is it possible then that Giddish will make sporadic appearances as and when the team needs her brilliant expertise?

That seems like the most likely scenario here... unless her return on the season premiere is to bring her story to a close.

That being said, it's hard to imagine closure on the horizon as long as Carisi remains with the team, so we should probably prepare for more appearances from Giddish.

As we head into Law & Order: SVU Season 25, some changes will occur.

Something Doesn't Add Up - Law & Order: SVU Season 20 Episode 21

Molly Burnett is saying goodbye as Det. Grace Muncy and her final episodes have already aired.

Across the wider franchise, there are some changes, with Law & Order losing Jeffrey Donovan after a handful of seasons.

Law & Order Season 23: Where We Left Off and What Should Happen Next

In his place, Reid Scott (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Veep) has been drafted in to fill the void.

Like every other broadcast series that didn't film episodes before the dual Hollywood strikes, Law & Order: SVU has been on an extended hiatus because episodes have not been produced in months.

Rollins Refuels - Law & Order: SVU Season 20 Episode 20

Now that the strikes are over, the cameras are getting rolling and we finally know when SVU will be back on the air.

NBC confirmed earlier this month that Thursday, January 18, 2024, is the night we've all been waiting for, with the series sandwiched between the original Law & Order and Organized Crime.

Until then, we'll theorize what brings Rollins back and, more importantly, whether this will be Giddish's last hurrah in the role.

What are your thoughts on the big return?

A Skeptical Detective - Law & Order: SVU Season 20 Episode 19

Do you have any theories about how this might play out?

What are your hopes?

Hit the comments below.

TV Line first reported this news.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.

