NCIS: Sydney Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Brothers In Arms

NCIS: Sydney is beginning to come together as far as the team is concerned.

This new unity came in helpful on a complex case involving former Navy SEALs on NCIS: Sydney Season 1 Episode 3.

So far, the series has featured three pairs: the bosses (Mackey, J.D.), the lieutenants (Evie, D), and the specialists (Rosie, Blue).

Mackey and J.D. have developed mutual respect. He is willing to be her second-in-command and has found a way to get inside her significant defenses.

J.D. has also been her guide to all things Australian, especially her new staff. He's also attempting to sand off her rough edges, a full-time job.

Evie and DeShawn have a very different dynamic. She's the worldly older sister, while he's the starry-eyed younger brother.

One scene in this episode sums up their relationship. He suggested that they go undercover as an engaged couple. She scoffed, saying she was too much hotter than him for that to be believable. Evie doesn't lack self-confidence.

There was an odd development in this episode. While D was enthused about his dream of deep-sea diving, Evie eased back from the water. How could she have some phobia about water while living on an island? There's some backstory coming.

Intrateam romances have always been a part of the NCIS formula. But, based on watching the pairings interact so far, that doesn't appear likely to happen in this latest entry of the franchise.

But that's OK. The will-they-or-won't-they aspect of too many of those relationships got old fairly quickly. It would be fine for the squad to evolve instead into a family.

The most intriguing duo is pathologist Rosie and forensics intern Blue. The gruff Rosie is already acting like a grandfather to Blue, although he would never admit to that.

Blue has developed an affection for Rosie as well. When she thought she would be leaving, she asked him why he was so sad, a question that none of his other coworkers would dare to bring up. He's mentioned his late wife, which likely explains his occasional melancholy.

The way Blue's employment was treated was definitely a cruel joke. But it explained why no one was batting an eye when Blue was organizing her farewell party.

Blue was described as an intern filling in for McNamara on NCIS: Sydney Season 1 Episode 1. So when McNamara called back for J.D., what was she supposed to think other than that her tenure was ending and no one had gotten around to telling her?

After all, she and Mackey have yet to get on the same wavelength. Blue jumps anytime Mackey comes near.

It was hilarious when J.D. laughed in Mackey's face when she complained about Blue's people skills. Black, say hi to kettle.

Blue was never going anywhere. NCIS needs quirky characters, and no one on NCIS: Sydney brings the quirk like Blue. Now, if only she can calm down a bit. Maybe bringing back the kookaburra from NCIS: Sydney Season 1 Episode 2 would help. If not, it would provide great comic relief.

In the case of the week, the tidal swimming pool seemed like a great idea, at least until it was shown that sharks regularly get carried by waves into such pools. Maybe the cranky senior swimmers were right to have concerns. They were going to be the slower people getting out of the water.

An arm likely ripped off a Navy SEAL was a great way to get the viewer's attention, especially when it wasn't clear if he was dead or still alive.

And even though she thought she was being booted out, Blue remained in the thick of the investigation.

She hacked a dive computer, tracked shark movements, discovered the underwater drone, and proved the recovered drugs were from a DEA bust that somehow made their way to Australia.

Blue did much of the heavy lifting on this case, along with Evie, who located the drugs and the surveillance drive and rescued D.

What was enjoyable was the twists and turns that the case took. At first, it seemed that Coleman died from blood loss after the shark took his arm. But no, Rosie determined that he died from a sharp implement slammed into his brain.

Initially, the divers were suspected of recovering drugs for a client. But they found out they were in over their heads when they examined the footage taken by the underwater surveillance drone and tried to back out of their deal.

And the greed of Oyster, the ward that the three SEALs had adopted, resulted in the murder of Coleman, who didn't want that footage falling into the wrong hands.

Col. Rankin, the shady DOD official, appeared again to steal the suspect who had hired the divers.

Still, Mackey pieced together that the CIA operated the drone in the waters of a friendly power. So she and J.D. negotiated terms with Rankin to protect Hammer and Nails, the remaining ex-SEALs.

The storyline did an admirable job of pointing out how former military members, such as the divers, can have trouble transitioning into civilian life, arguing that they should have received more assistance from the country they served.

Rankin will continue to be a pain this new NCIS unit will have to deal with.

Dale McGarrigle is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.