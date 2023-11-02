Watch Magnum P.I. Online: Season 5 Episode 15

Did Magnum and Higgins manage to locate the missing gamer before it was too late?

On Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 15, the pair started by talking to the gamer's online friends who believed the man was in grave danger.

Meanwhile, Jin Jeong enlisted the help of TC in a treasure hunt after his ex-partner got out of prison.

What did they learn about each other?

Watch Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 15 Online

Use the video above to watch Magnum P.I. online right here via TV Fanatic.

Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 15 Quotes

Rick: Let me guess: You lost it.
Jin: I'm not an idiot. I didn't lose it. I buried it and I drew a map to where it is.
Rick: So where's the map?
Jin: I lost the map.

Magnum: It looks like [Kilo] was grabbed ... violently.
Higgins: His friends were right to be worried.

