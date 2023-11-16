Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 2 Episode 6

What did Ben learn about Hannah?

On Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 6, at Princeton University in 1955, Ben had to find a formula hidden by Albert Einstein.

It held the key to nuclear energy before the Nazis got it.

However, he was put on the spot when a fellow leaper showed up at the destination.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.