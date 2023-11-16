Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 2 Episode 6

What did Ben learn about Hannah?

On Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 6, at Princeton University in 1955, Ben had to find a formula hidden by Albert Einstein.

No Longer a Waitress - Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 6

It held the key to nuclear energy before the Nazis got it.

However, he was put on the spot when a fellow leaper showed up at the destination.

Watch Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 6 Online

Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 6 Quotes

Ben: What are the odds of me crossing paths with the same person in two different leaps?
Jenn: I mean, I’m not Ian, so I don’t have a weirdly exact number for you, but I’d say the odds are crazy slim. Maybe the accelerator just decided you needed a friend.

Officer: Mister McCoy?
Ben: You can address me as Sergeant. I earned that distinction after serving in Normandy. Where did you serve?
Jenn: Dairy Queen. Apparently.

Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 6

Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 6 Photos

Recognition - Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 6
No Longer a Waitress - Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 6
Are You Ready to See the Future? - Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 6
Holo-Jenn and Ben in Princeton - Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 6
Hologram Jenn - Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 6
Dr. Carl Donovan - Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 6
