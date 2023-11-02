Yellowstone Last-Ever Episodes Get Paramount Premiere Date; Two More Spinoffs Enter Development

The wait for the last-ever episodes of Yellowstone has been excruciating, but we now know when the final episodes are set to air.

Paramount Network confirmed Thursday that the second half of Yellowstone Season 5 is set to premiere in November 2024, according to Deadline.

While the episodes were initially set to premiere this summer, Kevin Costner's availability, as well as the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, took the series out of contention for a 2023 return date.

Yellowstone tells the sprawling story of the Dutton family, and the series doesn't exactly have a fast turnaround time when it comes to production.

Amid alleged behind-the-scenes drama, Paramount confirmed earlier this year that the red-hot series would end with these final episodes of the season.

Before the series ending announcement, six episodes remained of Yellowstone Season 5, but there's a good chance that will change now that the last-minute decision to end the show has been made.

Related: Yellowstone Season 5B: Everything We Know

"Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits — from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life," said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, in a statement in May.

Added David Glasser, who serves as the CEO of 101, "The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale.

"We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world."

Knowing that the series is ending -- and when -- gives us something to work towards.

Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 8 left us with plenty of questions that need to be answered, including what becomes of the Dutton family.

Related: It's Nearly Impossible for Yellowstone to End on a High

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States.

Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect - the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders - an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

In addition to Costner, the series also stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Gil Birmingham.

Thursday's announcement also confirmed that the Yellowstone franchise will be expanding again.

The previously planned sequel with Matthew McConaughey now has a title: 2024.

Additionally, another prequel has landed a formal pickup at Paramount+.

It will be titled 1944.

"Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and, we're just getting started," McCarthy said Thursday in a statement obtained by Deadline.

"On the heels of 1883 and 1923's success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan."

"The global success of Yellowstone continues to thrill and excite us at 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch. This has been such an exhilarating ride with our partners at MTV Entertainment Studios and we can't wait to bring 1944 and 2024 to audiences everywhere," Glasser added.

Naturally, there will be questions about which Yellowstone stars will migrate to 2024 because it's hard to imagine many of the characters we know and love getting satisfying arcs with just a few episodes left.

It's unbelievable still to believe that such a highly-rated series is ending its run, but maybe Paramount believes the increased exposure of the series from CBS will have people seeking out new Yellowstone stories.

What are your thoughts on the end date and series orders for 1944 and 2024?

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch Yellowstone online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.