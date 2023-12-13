Andre Braugher Dead at 61: Brooklyn Nine-Nine Co-Stars Pay Tribute

Tragic news broke out of Hollywood on Tuesday evening when it was revealed that Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andre Braugher had died.

The Emmy-winning actor passed away after being diagnosed with an illness.

No details of that illness were made available at the time of writing.

He was 61 years old.

Braugher was perhaps best known for Brooklyn Nine-Nine, where he played Raymond Holt in all eight seasons of the FOX-turned-NBC comedy.

If you watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine online, you know Raymond was constantly shocked at the actions of the others who worked in the fictional 99th Precinct of the New York Police Department in Brooklyn.

His breakout role was in the Ed Zwick-directed movie Glory, starring opposite Matthew Broderick and Denzel Washington.

Another well-known role was on the hit 1990s crime drama Homicide: Life on the Street, where he played Detective Frank Pembleton.

Braugher's talent was recognized countless times through awards for his work.

For his portrayal of Pembleton, the actor won the Emmy Award for this role in 1998 and two Television Critics Association Awards in 1997 and 1998.

For Brooklyn Nine-Nine, he secured four Emmy Award nominations.

He also scored two nods for his work on the TNT series Men of a Certain Age.

More recently, Braugher was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his work on The Good Fight at the 2023 Critics' Choice TV Awards.

Braugher was also well-known for his voice work, counting credits on Axe Cop and BoJack Horseman.

At the time of his death, Braugher was also working on the upcoming Netflix drama series The Residence.

Braugher is survived by his wife Ami Brabson, sons Michael, Isaiah, and John Wesley, as well as his brother Charles Jennings and his mother Sally Braugher.

After the shocking announcement, the actor's Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Men of a Certain Age, and The Good Fight co-stars led the tributes on social media.

Terry Crews

Can't believe you're gone so soon.

I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon.

You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship.

Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like.

Joe Lo Truglio

So many wonderful stories will be told about Andre but for now, all my love goes to his wife Ami and his three boys, who he loved very much and flew back every weekend from the show to be with.

We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, Andre knew exactly well his most important role and was deeply proud of it… I miss him so much already.

What an honor to work with a man who knew what it was really all about. I feel blessed and thankful. Miss you Capt Holt. Love, Porkchop.

Audra McDonald

I cannot process the news of Andre's passing. He was the most generous, brilliant, intelligent and hilarious soul.

He joined The Good Fight late in our run but from day one it was if he had always been a part of our family.

He kept us all in stitches on set. He was such a joy to work with and had the most beautiful curiosity about all things and all people.

I loved every single minute of working with him. He will be so sorely missed.

All my love and light to his lovely wife Ami and their sons. Rest in Peace Dear Dear Andre.

----

We would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Andre Braugher during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.