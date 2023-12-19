Charmed: Holly Marie Combs Reveals Alyssa Milano Got Shannen Doherty Fired

There were many questions when Shannen Doherty was written out of Charmed following its third season in 2001.

Now, over 22 years later, details are beginning to trickle out about what happened behind the scenes of the supernatural WB drama.

In the latest episode of Doherty's Let's Be Clear podcast, Holly Marie Combs revealed their costar Alyssa Milano got Doherty fired.

Why Was Shannen Doherty Fired From Charmed?

"He said, 'We didn't mean to -- but we've been backed into this corner -- we're basically in this position where it's one or the other,'" she dished.

"'We were told [by Alyssa] it's her or [Shannen] and Alyssa has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment.'"

Combs was taken aback by the drama because she didn't feel anything that happened with the ladies could be characterized as a "hostile workplace environment."

Shannen Doherty Spent a Year Trying to Pinpoint What Went Wrong

For her part, Doherty said she spent a year after her firing "replaying everything in my brain and really trying to find those moments."

"I don't ever remember being mean to her on set."

"I remember an episode I directed where she did something on the Christmas break," Doherty recalled.

"They asked me to work around some things with her, and I had no problem with it.

"I couldn't have been more kind and understanding."

How Does Shannen Doherty Feel About Alyssa Milano Today?

Doherty opened up about how she feels today after the years have passed since being let go.

"As you get older, you accept that a situation happened. Acceptance and moving on with your life does not equate to forgiveness," she added.

"You just learn a lesson and look at somebody differently and move on."

The podcast episode was the second part of diving into the fraught dynamic between Doherty and Milano.

Shannen Doherty Cites "Competitiveness" With Alyssa Milano

Earlier this month, the first part was made available, and Doherty said there was a "competitiveness" with Milano and a "lack of female support."

Doherty also opened up about being shut out of the hospital when she tried to visit Combs, who had surgery early in the show's run.

"Hospitals scared me to death. I waited 24 hours after your surgery to go, and then it wasn't even easy for me to get in," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said.

"I was like, being told I couldn't even get in by Alyssa and her mom.

"They were blocking people from seeing you, and at the time, you didn't know."

"I remembered you texted me and were like, 'Dude, are you going to come and see me?' And I can feel like your pain of feeling like I'd abandoned you," she recalled.

"But I also felt like my anger at the situation of not being allowed to come see you, and like how sort of family had like swooped in and caused like this sort of weird divide between the two of us that then continued throughout Season 2 where I think I cried every single night of Season 2."

Rose McGowan Replaced Shannen Doherty on Charmed

Charmed replaced Doherty with Rose McGowan one season later.

"There was too much drama on the set and not enough passion for the work," Doherty told Entertainment Tonight at the time of her departure.

"You know, I'm 30 years old, and I don't have time for drama in my life anymore," she added.

Milano has spoken out about the dynamic between her and Doherty throughout the years.

"I think it's hard when you put two very different people together," she told Entertainment Weekly.

Shannen Doherty Defends Charmed Reboot at 90s Con

"I'm very laid-back and passive. I have my Buddha. I come in here and meditate. [Shannen's] got a lot of energy, she's very headstrong, she wants to get the job done."

What do you think, TV Fanatics?

Were you an early Charmed fan?

Does news like this change the way you view the show?

We always like to hear from you, so drop your thoughts in the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.