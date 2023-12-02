House of the Dragon Season 2 Teaser Trailer Sets Up the Mother of All Wars

at .

With so many shows being delayed, House of the Dragon Season 2 is still on track for a summer 2024 launch on HBO.

It's nice to know when to expect the hit Game of Thrones spinoff's return because many shows are in the air at this stage.

HBO gave viewers their first close-up of the second chapter at the CCXP fan event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday.

Vengeful Rhaenyra

As expected, plenty of blood-filled encounters, dragons, and some vengeance are thrown in for good measure.

After House of the Dragon Season 1 concluded with Lucerys being knocked out of the sky by Vhagar.

Matt Smith as Daemon on Season 2 - House of the Dragon

What was supposed to send a message by frightening Lucerys became something much more sinister when Vhagar took control of the situation and killed Rhaenyra's son.

The promo picks up with Rhaenyra at Storm's End, and let's just say she does not look thrilled.

House of the Dragon Season 2: Everything We Know

Returning to the scene of the crime, knowing that there would have to be bloodshed now that her one-time best friend is desperately trying to steal what was promised to her.

It's a harrowing tale, but one that we've heard so much about throughout Game of Thrones.

Rhaenys in Dragonstone - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10

We know who wins and who loses, but the journey is far more interesting because there's room for some changes thanks to the perspectives of the stuff we've been told.

That's what made Vhagar going on a murderous auto-pilot rampage against Lucerys and Arrax so shocking.

It's evident that Alicent is ready to go to any lengths necessary to keep her children in power in King's Landing.

"The war will be fought. Many will die," Alicent says in the clip.

Rhaeyra Listens - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10

"And the victor will eventually ascend the throne."

Rhaenys, meanwhile, is offering some harsh words to Rhaenyra about the bloodshed to come.

Prime Video Releases Trailer for The Boys Season 4 and Fallout

"There is no war so hateful to the gods as a war between kin, and no war so bloody as a war between dragons."

There is so much to come that it's hard to tell where the show will go at the beginning of the season.

Preparing for What Comes Next - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9

Our best guess? We'll get a couple of episodes of Rhaenyra and Alicent plotting before we reach our first big battle of the season.

The battles in Game of Thrones were flawless, and we expect much of the same with House of the Dragon.

Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Eve Best, Steve Touissant, Matthew Needham, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, and  Tom Glynn-Carney are returning to reprise their roles.

Also returning are Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, and Jefferson Hall.

Pledging Fealty - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10

There will be a wealth of new faces thrown in, too.

Clinton Liberty has been cast as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

The White Lotus Season 3: Everything We Know

The cast of House of the Dragon Season 2 also includes Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, and Abubakar Salim.

While many thought HBO would confirm a renewal for Season 3 during the event, it seems we'll be waiting a bit longer for that.

Alicent Prepares - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9

Boo. But at least we know this story isn't ending any time soon.

As long as the source material is expanded with grace to honor the story, then we'll watch this one for as long as HBO makes it.

Check out the promo below.

A premiere date has not been confirmed, but summer isn't so far away compared to some of the delays for other HBO hits, like Euphoria.

What are your thoughts on the first footage?

Hit the comments below.

Cliffhangers That Made Our Jaws Drop to The Floor
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

House of the Dragon Quotes

As the first century of the Targaryen dynasty came to a close The health of the Old King, Jaehaerys, was failing. In those days, House Targaryen stood at the height of its strength with ten adult dragons under its yoke. No power in the world could stand against it. King Jaehaerys reigned over nearly 60 years of peace and prosperity but tragedy had claimed both his sons Leaving his succession in doubt. So, in the year 101 The Old King called a Great Council to choose an heir. Over a thousand lords made the journey to Harrenhal. Fourteen succession claims were heard But only two were truly considered. Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, the King's eldest descendant and her younger cousin, Prince Viserys Targaryen The King's eldest male descendant. It is declared by all lords paramount and lords vassal of the Seven Kingdoms That Prince Viserys Targaryen be made Prince of Dragons tone! Rhaenys, a woman, would not inherit the Iron Throne. The lords instead chose Viserys my father. Jaehaerys called the Great Council To prevent a war being fought over his succession. For he knew the cold truth. The only thing that could tear down the House of the Dragon was itself.

Rhaenyra

Alicent: Did you read it?
Rhaenyra: Of course, I read it.
Alicent: When Princess Nymeria arrived in Dorne, who did she take to husband? Rhaenyra: A man.
Alicent: What was his name?
Rhaenyra: Lord Something.
Alicent: If you answer with "Lord Something," Septa Marlow will be furious.
Rhaenyra: She's funny when she's furious.
Alicent: You're always like this when you're worried.
Rhaenyra: Like what?
Alicent: Disagreeable. You're worried your father is about to overshadow you with a son.
Rhaenyra: I only worry for my mother. I hope for my father that he gets a son. As long as I can recall, it's all he's wanted.
Alicent: You want him to have a son?
Rhaenyra: I want to fly with you on dragon back see the great wonders across the Narrow Sea And eat only cake.
Alicent: I'm being serious.
Rhaenyra: I never jest about cake.
Alicent: You aren't worried about your position?
Rhaenyra: I like this position. It's quite comfortable.
[Alicent gets up to leave.]
Rhaenyra: Where are you going?
Alicent: Home. The hour has grown late.
Rhaenyra: Princess Nymeria led her Rhoynar across the Narrow Sea on 10,000 ships to flee their Valyrian pursuers. She took Lord Mors Martell of Dorne to husband and burned her own fleet off Sun spear to show her people that they were finished running.
Alicent: So you remember.
[Rhaenyra rips a page from the book.]
Alicent: If the Septa sees this book then...
Rhaenyra: Fuck the Septa.
Alicent: Rhaenyra!

  • Permalink: Rhaenyra!
  • Added:

House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon Photos

Matt Smith as Daemon on Season 2 - House of the Dragon
House of the Dragon Season 2: Everything We Know
Aemond at Storm's End - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10
Emma D'Arcy on the Finale - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10
Working Together - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10
Battle Board - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10
  1. House of the Dragon
  2. House of the Dragon Season 2 Teaser Trailer Sets Up the Mother of All Wars