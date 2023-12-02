House of the Dragon Season 2 Teaser Trailer Sets Up the Mother of All Wars

With so many shows being delayed, House of the Dragon Season 2 is still on track for a summer 2024 launch on HBO.

It's nice to know when to expect the hit Game of Thrones spinoff's return because many shows are in the air at this stage.

HBO gave viewers their first close-up of the second chapter at the CCXP fan event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday.

As expected, plenty of blood-filled encounters, dragons, and some vengeance are thrown in for good measure.

After House of the Dragon Season 1 concluded with Lucerys being knocked out of the sky by Vhagar.

What was supposed to send a message by frightening Lucerys became something much more sinister when Vhagar took control of the situation and killed Rhaenyra's son.

The promo picks up with Rhaenyra at Storm's End, and let's just say she does not look thrilled.

Returning to the scene of the crime, knowing that there would have to be bloodshed now that her one-time best friend is desperately trying to steal what was promised to her.

It's a harrowing tale, but one that we've heard so much about throughout Game of Thrones.

We know who wins and who loses, but the journey is far more interesting because there's room for some changes thanks to the perspectives of the stuff we've been told.

That's what made Vhagar going on a murderous auto-pilot rampage against Lucerys and Arrax so shocking.

It's evident that Alicent is ready to go to any lengths necessary to keep her children in power in King's Landing.

"The war will be fought. Many will die," Alicent says in the clip.

"And the victor will eventually ascend the throne."

Rhaenys, meanwhile, is offering some harsh words to Rhaenyra about the bloodshed to come.

"There is no war so hateful to the gods as a war between kin, and no war so bloody as a war between dragons."

There is so much to come that it's hard to tell where the show will go at the beginning of the season.

Our best guess? We'll get a couple of episodes of Rhaenyra and Alicent plotting before we reach our first big battle of the season.

The battles in Game of Thrones were flawless, and we expect much of the same with House of the Dragon.

Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Eve Best, Steve Touissant, Matthew Needham, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, and Tom Glynn-Carney are returning to reprise their roles.

Also returning are Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, and Jefferson Hall.

There will be a wealth of new faces thrown in, too.

Clinton Liberty has been cast as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

The cast of House of the Dragon Season 2 also includes Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, and Abubakar Salim.

While many thought HBO would confirm a renewal for Season 3 during the event, it seems we'll be waiting a bit longer for that.

Boo. But at least we know this story isn't ending any time soon.

As long as the source material is expanded with grace to honor the story, then we'll watch this one for as long as HBO makes it.

Check out the promo below.

A premiere date has not been confirmed, but summer isn't so far away compared to some of the delays for other HBO hits, like Euphoria.

What are your thoughts on the first footage?

Hit the comments below.

