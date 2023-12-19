Kin Season 2: Cast, Plot, Premiere Date, and Everything Else There is to Know

Kin made a powerful impression on critics and audiences when it debuted in 2021.

From the opening scenes of its premiere episode, the Irish crime drama set itself apart with stunning cinematography, top-tier writing, and a tremendously talented cast.

It's hard to believe that we've been waiting this long for Kin Season 2, but finally, the show is ready to make its highly anticipated return -- and we've got all the details.

Below, we've rounded up everything you know about what's in store for the lawless Kinsella clan!

Kin Season 2 Premiere Date

More than two years have passed since Kin Season 1 wowed AMC+ viewers with its intoxicating blend of drama and action.

At the time, audiences naturally assumed that the follow-up season wouldn't be too far behind.

The series was a big success for AMC+ and RTE in Ireland, but sadly, we're still awaiting a confirmed premiere date.

Kin Season 2 premiered in Ireland in March of 2023, so it's more than a little surprising that new episodes have yet to arrive stateside.

The streaming service still plans on airing the series, but that won't happen until 2024.

It's worth noting that Kin Season 1 recently launched in the UK, so it's logical to assume that Season 2 might soon debut in the UK and the US at the same time.

One can hope, anyway.

Kin Season 3 Renewal Status

And while we're still waiting on Season 2 on this side of the pond, Irish newspaper Sunday World is reporting that Kin has already been renewed for Season 3.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Will Help or Hinder the Franchise

Not, only that, Kin Season 4 is also a go, and filming started in September!

That's a massive vote of confidence in the series, and fans can rest easy in the knowledge that quite a lot of Kin is headed their way -- eventually.

Kin Season 2 Cast: Who's In?

Kin boasts a stellar cast, and since Season 2 has already aired in Ireland, we know who will be returning.

- Aidan Gillen as Frank Kinsella

- Sam Keeley as Eric Kinsella

- Yasmin Seky as Nikita Murphy

- Emmett J. Scanlan as Jimmy Kinsella

- Charlie Cox as Michael Kinsella

- Clare Dunne as Amanda Kinsella

- Maria Doyle Kennedy as Bridget Goggins

Additionally, Francis Magee (Brendan Kinsella) and Danielle Galligan (Molly) have been upped to series regulars for Kin Season 2.

Kin Season 2 Plot Details

The Kinsellas spent much of Kin Season 1 clashing with their number-one rival, Eamon Cunningham.

There was plenty of bloodshed, but ultimately, the protagonists prevailed.

Stranger Things Season 5: Everything We Know

However, things took quite a turn when a Turkish cartel revealed that the Kinsellas would be forced to assume Eamon's debts following his death.

Needless to say, that should lead to plenty of high-stakes drama!

Eamon was determined to wipe out the Kinsellas, and there was little they could do but kill him first.

Now, the family has to get used to the fact that their brief moment at the top of the food chain is over -- and they'll have to learn how to work together again.

Complicating the situation is the fact each member of the Kinsella clan is clinging to lingering resentments over past conflicts.

Peter McKenna Breaks Down Kin Season 1, Amanda and Michael's Journies, and That Explosive Finale!

Some took matters into their own hands without considering the consequences, and it's surprising that more of them didn't die by the end of Season 1.

They're a dynamic family, and we can't wait to see what tricks they have up their sleeve when the show returns.

Kin Season 2: Is There a Trailer?

Since the show has already aired in Ireland, we now have access to a spoilerific trailer that teases what's on the line for the Kinsellas in Season 2.

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2: Everything We Know

If you thought the family was close to being on the same page on Kin Season 1 Episode 8, what happens next will likely come as a major shock.

Betrayal is an inherent aspect of this show, and there's a whole lot more on the horizon.

The Season 2 promo also tees up the upcoming twists and turns -- and they're as plentiful as they were throughout the freshman run.

Check out the footage below.

Where Can I Watch Kin?

Kin is an AMC+ exclusive series in the US, so you'll have to subscribe to watch the episodes as they play out stateside.

There is a chance they could make their way to the linear AMC channel, as many other shows have done in the past.

But there will likely be a window of exclusivity on AMC+ when the series returns.

Beyond the US, the show is airing on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Kin's Clare Dunne Talks Amanda's Arc and Teases Season 2

Ireland, of course, is already airing the show on RTE.

What are your thoughts on all this information about Kin Season 2?

What are you most excited about when the series returns?

Do you think AMC+ has messed up by waiting so long to air the sophomore season?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.