Stranger Things Season 5: Cast, Plot, Release Date, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Saying goodbye to Hawkins will be tough, but we'll be doing just that when Stranger Things Season 5 premieres.

The first four seasons have been set up for the final chapter, and we can't wait to see how the mystery unfolds as we head back to the 1980s one last time.

Below, we've rounded up everything there is to know about Stranger Things Season 5.

Stranger Things: Has it Been Renewed for Season 5?

This one's easy. Yes. Stranger Things was renewed for a fifth and final season ahead of Stranger Things Season 4.

It's always nice when your favorite series gets a pre-planned last hurrah, and that's exactly what we're getting here.

How Many Episodes Have Been Ordered for Stranger Things Season 5?

Eight episodes have been ordered, meaning we have probably around eight hours of content left for this series.

The episode order is on par with Stranger Things Season 1 and Season 3.

The series doesn't require a lot of episodes to tell these final stories because many of the final arcs were set up by Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 9.

Now, that was an impressive episode of TV.

Stranger Things Season 5: What Will it Be About?

The series will pick up with a decimated Hawkins after the veil between the Upside Down and the real world has seemingly been lifted.

The people of Hawkins were always in danger, but with these otherworldly creatures now posing a threat to the rest of the world, it makes us wonder how big in scope the last-ever episodes will be.

Hopefully, the series doesn't stray too far away from the bonds between the characters that have kept the show one of the most talked about.

We also need some resolution about what will become of Max. Despite her near-certain death, Eleven intervened, leaving one of her best friends in a coma.

Will that lead to a return for Max, or will Eleven's actions be used as a teaching moment to reiterate that Eleven shouldn't bring people back from the dead?

There are so many possibilities here that it's hard to speculate beyond the shocking cliffhanger at the end of Stranger Things Season 4.

Stranger Things Season 5 Cast: Who's In?

Stranger Things boasts one of the biggest casts on TV, and it's because everyone is crucial to tell this story.

As a result, we can expect the following to return:

- Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

- David Harbour as Jim Hopper

- Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

- Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

- Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

- Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

- Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

- Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield

- Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler

- Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers

- Joe Keery as Steve Harrington

- Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley

- Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman

- Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair

- Paul Reiser as Dr. Sam Owens

- Jamie Campbell Bower as Henry Creel/Vecna

- Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler

- Eduardo Franco as Argyle

Additionally, it was announced that Terminator veteran Linda Hamilton had landed a role in the final season.

In true Stranger Things fashion, no casting details have been revealed.

Stranger Things Season 5: When Will it Premiere?

This is where the good news stops.

Stranger Things Season 5 was ordered well over a year ago, but the cameras have yet to get rolling.

When the Writers Guild of America went on strike, the Duffer brothers announced that they wouldn't be writing any more episodes for the final season.

The actors went on strike shortly after, meaning that even if the writers strike is resolved, the actors won't be able to return.

The cast of Stranger Things is also in demand, with many appearing in several projects concurrent to Stranger Things, meaning that scheduling production for the final season when the strikes are resolved could be a logistical nightmare.

That, coupled with the fact that the series relies heavily on CGI, means that, at best, Stranger Things Season 5 is still years away.

Is There a Trailer for Stranger Things Season 5?

Since the series hasn't even started filming, there are no promos.

We'll keep you up to speed when there is one.

Where Can I Watch Stranger Things?

The series has been a Netflix original since its premiere in 2016.

Currently, the first four seasons are available to stream, and the fifth and final season will join it when the episodes are ready.

Is Stranger Things Getting a Spinoff?

The Duffer Brothers confirmed they were working on a live-action Stranger Things spinoff in 2022.

A Stranger Things anime spinoff is also in the works.

Also, Stranger Things: The First Shadow will premiere in London's West End in late 2023.

The prequel takes place years before Stranger Things Season 1.

Beyond that, there have been rumors of other projects in the Stranger Things universe.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.