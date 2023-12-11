La Brea is Wrapping Up: What Storylines Must be Addressed Before We Say Goodbye?

It’s no surprise that La Brea Season 2 ended on many cliffhangers, paving the way for an exciting Season 3.

The problem was that the writers’ strike soon affected the series. While they quickly wrote and filmed a shortened final season, they have many storyline arcs to complete in only six episodes.

Eve’s decision to return to the portal room alone was rash, and viewers panicked as she was sucked away through the portal to an unknown timeline.

With La Brea Season 3 only weeks away, we’ve started compiling theories as we prepare to enter the sinkhole with the Harris family and their friends.

Certain storyline arcs must be adequately addressed, or the devoted fanbase will be upset they didn’t get closure. La Brea has such a massive cast, so it may not be easy to include everyone, and it looks like they’ve added some additional characters, too.

The Plan to Rescue Eve

The plan to rescue Eve is the central Season 3 storyline, according to David Appelbaum.

Eve and Gavin have always had a special connection, so she believes he will find her, but those Auroras opened up so many timelines.

A few different years were highlighted, including 1986, two years before Isaiah and Lilly went to 1988 to fulfill their due roles. Josh and Riley met Caroline in 1988, so the 1980s was a vital timeline to stop time traveling.

It’s also possible that Eve ended up back in 2021, where she’ll discover the military-based company, the Hexagons, the ones with a connection to Levi and Scott.

She’ll discover their secrets and how everything is connected, but will it be in time to save herself and her friends? Or will Gavin, Scott, and the others put the pieces together in 10,000 BC?

Even with their connection and Gavin’s visions, getting clues to find Eve could come with consequences. Let’s not forget the red flowers.

The Lazarus Connection

During La Brea Season 2, James and other scientists were obsessed with developing the Lazurus project and saving the world in the future.

Meanwhile, we learned that there was a prehistoric military base called the Hexagons with a history with Scott and Levi.

It’s interesting that Levi knew of them in the late 1980s and shared their goal of destroying the Lazurus Project and killing James.

So far, Scott has been the only one to reach the little girl, Petra. We’re anxious to learn why they landed in 10,000 BC and where their loyalties lie.

We’re also excited to see Rohan Mirchandaney shine with Scott’s layered performance.

How is Gavin’s Sister Connected?

All Gavin’s life, he’s had questions about his biological family, and suddenly, he has more family than he knows what to do with.

Adoptees often have questions and crave connection, and the problem was that neither Caroline nor James ever satisfied that need.

It wasn’t easy to trust either of them, and James was so involved with Lazurus that he valued reversing time over his son’s welfare.

We don’t know much about Gavin’s sister, except that James threatened she’d be furious with Gavin.

However, that could have been another mind game.

Emily Wiseman joined the cast in an unknown role and was in photos with Eoin Macken and Zyra Gorecki, so it’s possible she could be Gavin’s long-lost sister. We’re excited to see.

