Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 2 Episode 7

at .

Was there a way for Ben to return to the present?

On Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 7, Ben leaped back to 1692 -- the farthest he'd ever went back.

Concerned - Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 7

However, he found himself on trial for witchcraft.

With limited records online, the team had to save him before he was put to death.

Watch Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 7 Online

Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 7 Quotes

Morgan: You’ve never had to think for yourself.
Bridget: What?
Morgan: I’m the only one here who doesn’t follow the herd. Your so-called friends told you what to believe in and who to love and who to hate and you never questioned any of it. Well, how’s it feel now that they decided to hate you?

Magistrate: Seeing as you’re Goody’s servant girl, was Goody behaving… unnaturally before Josiah’s death?
Ben: Like how?
Magistrate: Not like herself. Maybe she was forgetting things, or sleeping in, or… dancing naked in the woods?
Ben: Sorry. What?

