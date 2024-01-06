What to Watch: La Brea, The Traitors, Ted

And we’re back!

If you’ve missed broadcast television as much as we have, then you’re in for a treat this week as shows finally return!

That’s not the only excitement. Check out our recommendation of what to watch this week!

Saturday, January 6

8/7c Love on the Right Course (Hallmark)

Christmas is officially OVER at Hallmark! Let’s see what’s in store this Saturday.

A professional golfer suffers a series of setbacks and returns home to Budapest to reevaluate her future in the sport.

While there, a golf pro helps her rediscover herself and find love. Starring Ashley Newbrough and Marcus Rosner.

8/7c The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard (Lifetime)

It’s part three of the true-crime docu-series, and where we get to that fated day and everything that happened that landed Blanchard in prison.

Only this time, we get Gypsy Rose’s perspective of it all.

If you’ve been following along with the case of the newly-released Gypsy Rose, you’ll definitely enjoy tuning in for this final leg of the series.

Sunday, January 7

8/7c 81st Golden Globe Awards (CBS)

We’ve been deprived of our favorite stars coming together for anything beyond strike lines, so it’s exciting to kick off award season with the glitz, glam, talent, and live drama that comes with award shows.

First-time host and long-term comedian Jo Koy will emcee the night, and there are so many frontrunners that our own predictions waver every second of the day.

Will Barbie, Oppenheimer, or Killers of the Moon take home coveted statutes? Will Riverdale’s Charles Melton nab a Best Supporting Actor award? What will Taylor Swift wear?

Reacquaint yourself with the nominees below!

8/7c Grimsburg (FOX)

FOX continues its animation domination tactic (which swims around the network with their Gordon Ramsay domination tactic) with this new animated series executive produced by and starring Jon Hamm.

If you’re missing Sterling Archer, maybe Marvin Flute is your next animated detective?

He’s not debonair like Archer, but he’s got dark hair, so they have something in common! Check out the trailer now.

Monday, January 8

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Now that Tate’s in jail, it only ups the stakes in the drug activity story. When Tate is injured in prison, is it an accident? And will his parents blame EJ?

Meanwhile, Everett and Stephanie get closer while Everett seeks answers about the drug trade and Harris, desperate for answers, turns to Kate, who provides him with a surprising source of assistance.

And will Holly wake up, or will Nicole and EJ continue to fear her coma is irreversible?

This Is Us (Netflix)

America’s favorite family drama comes to Netflix! No, not new episodes – sadly, the Pearsons’ story is over, for now – but you can relive all your favorite moments.

Follow the twists and turns in this time-jumping, heartfelt generational family saga and fall in love with the Pearsons all over again – or for the first time.

The series is all about second chances, and now you get yours to watch every moment of this NBC award-winner.

Tuesday, January 9

8/7c La Brea (NBC)

La Brea’s final season will have you on the edge of your seat with action-packed drama.

The creatures are more vicious as the dinosaurs attack the clearing, leaving the survivors needing a new home.

Everyone is desperate to find Eve, but a new clue leads to more people in danger. Don’t miss a moment of this adventure.

10/9c Found (NBC)

With only TWO episodes left, our heads are still reeling from where we left off and genuinely wondering what more this series can cram in before it signs off for the season!

While the team must focus on a case involving a confused and odd woman who randomly appeared on Zeke’s doorstep, the REAL drama is what happens in that basement!

Apparently, Gabi is just now Dhan into the fold to help her handle, and we mean “handle” the Sir situation, and it’s the darkest we’ve seen Dhan yet. Can they even go through with it? You WON’T want to miss this one!

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

Good sisters tell you when to stop endangering yourself, even when they’re total hypocrites for doing so. Yes, baby, Callie is back, and she’s livid about Mariana and Joaquin still kicking the hornet’s nest with Silas.

Meanwhile, Mariana must come to grips with her feelings for Evan and Joaquin, the latter of which laying it out plainly that he can’t allow himself to be with her if she has feelings for someone else.

Opening night at Haven does NOT go according to plan. However, does this surprise us? Not really!

Wednesday, January 10

Criminal Record (Apple TV+)

Cush Jumbo is the UK’s answer to a tough broad with a soft heart, and she absolutely slays these roles. This one is no different.

Justice is swift, while truth takes time. In the heart of London, an anonymous call draws two detectives into a fight to correct an old miscarriage of justice.

Jumbo’s detective is fresh and critical, while Peter Capaldi’s is worn out and jaded.

Whether they can find peace with an unnerving case and how they go about it drives the narrative as the two seasoned detectives butt heads and discover how to communicate, even if it doesn’t provide the answers they expect.

The Trust: A Game of Greed (Netflix)

Netflix is not holding back with its strategic games, and after the controversial and addictive Squid Games, we’re here to tell you that The Trust will have you just as glued to the screen.

The drama, backstabbing, cutthroat actions, and fantastic reality show villains and heroes that emerge from this series will be the next thing worth discussing all over the web, so you will want to follow along every week for the new episodes.

Eleven strangers are given a quarter of a million dollars to split evenly, but with the ability to earn more on the sly, vote each other out, and do other such things, will everyone get their fair share in the end?

Thursday, January 11

Ted (Peacock)

Do we need to revisit Ted, a semi-raunchy movie about a stuffed bear and his boy that premiered 12 years ago? Probably not, but why not is another way to look at it.

In this comedic prequel event series to the Ted films, it's 1993, and Ted the Bear’s (Seth MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed.

He’s now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts, with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett, along with John’s parents, Matty and Susan, and cousin Blaire.

Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he’s a loyal pal who’s always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.

Friday, January 12

The Traitors Season 2 (Peacock)

After the success of The Traitors Season 1, many more fan favorites are returning to the Scottish castle.

We can’t wait to see reality stars like Dan Gheesling, Janelle Pierzina, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and many more compete.

Episodes will air weekly, upping the ante for competitions and rivalries. We can’t wait!

Reacher (Prime Video)

With only two episodes remaining, it’s hard to envision they can wrap up this convoluted plot in a satisfying way. But we’ll tune in regardless!

After a shocking and devastating series of events that led to the loss of a character we’d come to enjoy, the ramifications of it are bound to spread far and wide as Reacher and his crew move heaven and earth to take down Langston!

And there’s still a matter of them figuring out what happened to Swan!

8/9c Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz)

If you haven’t seen Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 Episode 5 yet, you may want to get yourself caught up before this next installment, which will be all about the aftermath of a certain death.

While Pernessa pays Raq a surprise visit, we’ll also see the elder Thomas reach out to little brother Lou-Lou for the first time in a while. But will it be too little, too late?

There also looks to be a pretty significant confrontation between Kanan and Future, which has been brewing all season long. And it looks to be explosive!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on X and email her here at TV Fanatic.