Bethenny Frankel Apologizes For Trashing Meghan Markle Ahead of Oprah Interview

Bethenny Frankel has apologized for her intense scrutiny of Meghan Markle.

The mea culpa comes after Frankel witnessed Markle's "emotional distress" during an explosive TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"Yeah cause the staff were so respectful of [Meghan]," Frankel wrote in response to a fan about Markle on Sunday ahead of the interview airing.

"Cry me a river...the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals," the former Real Housewives of New York star wrote, adding:

"Thinking face #MARRY."

While rumors have emerged that Meghan and Harry were paid for the interview, it was revealed during the telecast that they did not earn money for taking part.

"I [100 emoji] give Harry a break," Frankel, who dated Markle's ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, continued.

"This isn't the way to generate less press & cannot be filed under the guise of wanting privacy to prevent a repeat of previous events."

"If you hate me for saying it here don’t listen to my podcast #justbwithbethenny it’s littered with my opinion."

"I chose reality tv, to work towards making $, to be scrutinized & criticized," Bethenny added.

"I took the trappings & the beatings along with it. It’s a rose w petals & thorns. People beg to enter the often toxic institution I signed up for. That WAS the life I chose. You can’t play stupid & smart."

As previously reported, both Meghan and Harry touched on some important topics during the telecast.

Markle revealed that she had suicidal thoughts but received no help from the institution.

“You were having suicidal thoughts?” Oprah asked.

“Look, I was really ashamed to have to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, because I know how much loss he’s suffered," Markle said.

"But I knew that if I didn’t say that I would do it... and I just didn’t ― I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. "And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought.”

Meghan said she sought help from Human Resources, but she was told "there is nothing we can do to help you, because you’re not a paid member of the institution” and that potential help would not be offered “because it wouldn’t be good for The Institution.”

"I watched M & H sit down. Emotional distress & racism must feel suffocating & powerless," Frankel tweeted after the special aired.

"I’m a polarizing, unfiltered(often to a fault)flawed person w a voice. When I heard of the interview during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice. I’m sorry if it hurt or offended you," she concluded her apology.

But people were not impressed with the apology and made their voices heard in the comments section.

"This isn't about you," said one fan, while another added:

“You have disappointed so many people who cried with you during your hardest times. The fact that you didn’t even wait to hear what this woman went thru and judged her is very disappointing."

Sunday's interview was the first time Meghan and Harry sat down to talk about being a part of the Royal Family since their exit.

Harry and Markle hit the headlines in January 2020 when they announced their decision to step down as working members of the royal family.

It came after years of negative media portrayal of their relationship.

