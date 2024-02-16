Controversial TV Takes That Are Sure to Spark Debate

Not every fan will feel the same way regarding particular aspects of popular TV shows.

Sometimes, writers don't seem to understand what their viewers want, while other times, huge discussions amongst the fans spark debate.

Regardless of the reason, the buzz surrounding TV shows will always persist on Reddit and Twitter, so we have compiled a list of these unpopular opinions.

We know not everyone will agree with us. Some might make you reconsider, while others will be hard to digest and downright infuriating.

Whichever way you lean, feel free to leave comments on these valid or maybe not-so-valid points!

How I Met Your Mother's Ted and Robin Were Meant To Be

Of course, the show is called How I Met Your Mother, and the ending may have seemed like a slap in the face to viewers who dedicated many years to watching it.

While the writers may have built arcs that would have zero relevance to the rushed ending, the show chronicles the happenings along the way to the meeting, not the happy ever after.

Ted and Robin had a true connecting but conflicting paths, so reconnecting as adults made all the sense.

Deaths on Grey's Anatomy Were Inevitable

Grey's Anatomy's genius cast and storylines have always been a massive draw to the show, and it is no secret that death circles the series.

As Alex Karev once said, "Well, she works here at Seattle Grace Mercy Death, so she's either gonna get cancer or get shot or get hit by a bus."

We were also warned early on by Chief Webber's iconic resident speech.

While the deaths of Lexi, George, Sloan, and Derek were heartbreaking, they gave way for the show, Meredith and Alex, to truly thrive. How could the OGs and notable additions flourish if members like Patrick Dempsey and Eric Dane were forever in the limelight?

Pretty Little Liars' Emily and Paige Were Meant to Be

Team Paige or Team Allison?

It's a polarizing choice, but we think Paige was the one for Emily on Pretty Little Liars.

Yes, they hit some bumps before they were even in a relationship, but Emily and Allison had a toxic run the whole time.

Someone Else Should Have Killed Perry on Big Little Lies

Sure, Bonnie's hippy-dippy, eye-rolling, somewhat fake-seeming attitude didn't always sit right, but being the one to kill Perry on Big Little Lies?

No, just no.

Maybe it made sense because of her past, but despite who she had become and her lack of connection to Perry, it just didn't fit.

Watching her become a disturbed, broken shell of her former self was not fun to watch.

JJ and Spencer of Criminal Minds Are a Hard No

The Criminal Minds writers got our hopes up when JJ bore her heart out at gunpoint, then crushed them when it was obvious nothing would come of it.

Was the point to create a will-they-won't-they trope with one season remaining? Why?

It didn't even matter, considering JJ had a husband, and Spencer wasn't exactly the type to fight for a married co-worker.

The idea should've never even made it to the screen.

Billy's Death on Stranger Things Was a Positive

Billy Hargrove's death was no surprise, considering the Demogorgon inhabited him.

His storyline on Stranger Things was complete, and he was a violent bully.

He was an expendable character at the end of the day and served his purpose.

You's Joe is Not Purely Evil

He has done some horrible things, but evil is not on our list of adjectives for Joe.

He seems to want to change, even if impulsive behaviors get in the way.

But hey, no one can change overnight, and who doesn't sympathize with a warped perception of love stemming from childhood trauma?

The Office Writers Butchered Pam Beesly

Despite hating him, Pam was engaged to Roy and knew Jim had a crush on her, yet played with his emotions.

Then, when they end up together on The Office, she makes him feel guilty for chasing his dreams despite trying to pursue her own as an artist.

Her passive-aggressiveness and indecisiveness can be pretty irritating.

Game of Thrones Battle of The Bastards is Overrated

Game of Thrones Season 6 Episode 9, "Battle of the Bastards," was hailed as a must-see, but it didn't match the hype.

Yes, the directing and visuals are unmatched, and watching Ramsay die was even better. However, as fans still say quite adamantly, this is debatably the start of the end for GoT in general.

Game of Thrones Seasons 6 through Season 8 don't come close to Game of Thrones Season 1 through Season 5. Some reasons for this include scattered pacing, an extremely rushed last season, and, most importantly, they had caught up with the books.

Despite George R.R. Martin pining for a longer run of the show, citing plenty of material, the writers were tired and ready for it to be over.

Martin also claims that by Game of Thrones Season 5, he was creatively out of the loop when fully immersed in the earlier seasons.

The Lost Ending Was Underappreciated

Love it or hate it, the Lost finale sure stirred up talk on the internet. It clearly explained how everything on the island happened; it was beautiful and emotional.

The people who argue the contrary just didn't get their desired answer.

Better Call Saul is Better Than Breaking Bad

While Breaking Bad was dark, gloomy, and tragic, Better Call Saul was more dramatically pleasing, with actors showing off their craft rather than focusing on hysteria and bloodshed.

It also had more likable characters, with two favorites from Breaking Bad, Saul and Mike.

The Simpsons Should Have Ended Long Ago

Whether after the movie, The Simpsons Season 14, the Lady Gaga episode, The Simpsons Season 8, or The Simpsons Season 10, it should have been in our rearview mirror ages ago.

Kei Got Screwed Over on Outer Banks

It's not Kei's fault she gets all the hate on Outer Banks; the writers gave up on her, and it's very frustrating.

If you know anything about this opinion, then the first thing that comes to mind and the scene that the internet blows up over is when she screams murderer.

Given that the show is a hit, the writers could have come up with something much more entertaining than that.

It smells of laziness.

Svetlana Had V and Kev's Best Interest at Heart on Shameless

Stealing the bar and lying about her dad/husband was not a good look for Svet, and the Russian comments muttered under her breath surely didn't help.

However, she did explain that her love is not like other people's.

She turned the bar around, handled the books, and had creative side hustles that, deep down, really were meant to help Kev and V, even if that meant she also was thinking of herself.

She didn't up and leave like she did with Mickey.

Weeds Was Great, But Nancy Botwin Was Horrible

Nancy Botwin was a narcissist, and flip-flopping between being a 'caring' mother and a hard-core drug dealer didn't play, considering she was subpar (at best) at both.

She played the victim on Weeds despite having no care in the world for all the collateral damage she caused.

Manipulative Kat is Her Own Worst Enemy on Euphoria

While she may have been relatable in Euphoria Season 1, her storyline took a hard nosedive in Euphoria Season 2. Her selfishness is prevalent when she breaks up with Ethan by faking a brain disorder. I mean, the secondhand embarrassment alone from that scene.

Frank's Brother Is a Fantastic Episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Shadynasty's or Shady-nasty's?

Either way, it is not the worst episode of Always Sunny.

Consider "The Gang Makes Paddy's Great Again," where Mindy replaces Dennis, and maybe the point is that no one can, but then they should've had someone similar to Dennis.

The sex doll parts are cringe-worthy, and Mindy doesn't get how the gang works, which creates an air of awkwardness and lack of connection to the point.

At least "Frank's Brother" has the five main characters, unlike "Cricket's Tale." The lack of the gang is inorganic, and the fact that Cricket has become a street rat now doesn't make much sense, knowing he has had a stable family this whole time.

Plus, "Waiting For Big Mo" was incredibly dull, even if it is a homage to Waiting for Godot.

Perhaps it is meta, and Charlie's lack of riddle knowledge couldn't be funnier, but it is still a horrible choice for a show whose fan base expects a more lively season finale.

Plus, we get insight into Frank's life and how he made his money, which has always been a mystery.

What are your unpopular opinions about TV?

Have we covered any of them, or do you have a bone to pick with us?

Drop your opinions below in the comments!

Eve Pierpont is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow her on X.