Jon Hamm Joins Taylor Sheridan's Landman on Paramount+

The cast for the Billy Bob Thornton-led Landman from Taylor Sheridan on Paramount+ just added another heavy hitter to the cast.

Jon Hamm, who has been having a TV reawakening with roles on The Morning Show and Fargo and voice work on Grimsburg, has just joined the series in a recurring guest-starring role.

If you're a fan of Sheridan's productions, you know that might mean Hamm is on screen a lot or very little. Only time will tell.

Hamm's nuanced portrayal of adman Dan Draper on Mad Men put him at the top of everyone's list to work with, and he's reaping the rewards with roles that challenge his skills without pigeonholing the actor's talent.

When his name is added to a show, people pay attention, and his addition is an asset for an already stellar cast on Landman.

Hamm will play Monty Miller, a titan of the Texas oil industry who has a long personal and professional relationship with Tommy Norris, played by Oscar winner and series lead Billy Bob Thornton.

Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, Landman is described as a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs.

Based on the notable 11-part podcast “Boomtown,” the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big it’s reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics.

Thornton's Norris is described as a crisis manager for the oil company, and he's got a large circle of friends and family rounding out the cast of characters.

Ali Larter has already been cast as Tommy's ex-wife Angela, with Michelle Randolph (1923's Elizabeth Strafford turned Elizabeth Dutton) as Tommy's strong-willed daughter, Ainsley.

Jacob Lofland plays Tommy's son, Cooper, who is new to the demanding work of the oil and fields of West Texas.

James Jordan, who has already starred in a handful of Sheridan productions, including Yellowstone, has signed on to play Tommy's roommate, Dale Bradley.

Bradley is a petroleum engineer and a blue-collar bear of a man who manages and works with roughnecks in the oil fields.

When Calls the Heart's Kayla Wallace has also joined the production.

She's playing Rebecca Savage, an extremely capable and intimidating liability attorney sent to West Texas to clean up a mess.

As the Landman cast continues to grow, our interest grows with it.

The series, currently filming in Texas, is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes 1923, 1883, Special Ops: Lioness, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King and Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

Taylor Sheridan productions amass incredible talent, and if it's only the first time we're seeing Hamm in one of them, we can only hope that working with him sparks Sheridan to pen a series in which Hamm will be the star.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on X and email her here at TV Fanatic.