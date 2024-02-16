Mayfair Witches Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer & Everything We Know

It's been almost a year since we last saw Alexandra Daddario as Rowan Fielding in the Mayfair Witches, but Season 2 is coming.

Mayfair Witches Season 1 ended with some bombshell moments, from Rowan's father's identity being uncovered to the birth of Rowan's child, and ultimately, the powerful line, "You can't control me," which resonates with all of Rowan's character.

This exciting story will continue in Mayfair Witches Season 2 as we follow Rowan and Lasher (Jack Huston) in their next journey together, and it's going to be one for the books. That is if it's anything like the second book in Anne Rice's series.

There are also some new faces joining the cast, so let's dive in and see what Season 2 has in store for us.

Who is in the Mayfair Witches Season 2 Cast?

We can surely expect some returning faces in Mayfair Witches Season 2, including Alexandria Daddario as Rowan Fielding and Jack Huston as Lasher.

Other expected returning faces include Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien and Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair.

In addition to familiar faces, at least three new faces are joining the cast as guest stars and recurring characters.

Alyssa Jirrels is joining as Moira Mayfair, Rowan's cousin and Tessa's sister. Moira is also a mind-reader; you can bet she's not happy about what happened to Tessa in Season 1.

Joining Jirrels in the new cast members are Thora Birch as Gifford Mayfair and Ted Levine as Julien Mayfair. Gifford is noted to be a tarot reader who spends a lot of time at her lakehouse, while Julien is Cortland's father and a master manipulator.

Jirrels will be a recurring character in Season 2, while Levine and Birch will guest star throughout the season.

What's the Plot of Mayfair Witches Season 2?

Season 1 strayed from a lot of the original plot of Anne Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches series, so it's hard to say precisely what will happen in Season 2.

In the novel series, Rowan travels to Europe with Lasher, who has embodied himself in Rowan's newborn baby turned grown man. Mayfair women are dying of mysterious hemorrhages, and Rowan has a strange genetic anomaly.

While Rowan is still learning about herself, Lasher is trying to produce more versions of himself, though he is largely unsuccessful.

We don't know for sure which aspects will be kept the same and which will change in Season 2, but showrunners Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford teased what was to come with Entertainment Weekly last year.

Spalding teased that they "have only so many episodes," but they will "mine" the book "for the wonders, riches, and strangeness that is there."

Spalding added, "There's a whole section in the book where Rowan is in Europe, and there's some stuff in Scotland, and there's a bunch of generations in Scotland."

"Of course, we touched on Scotland in this season, but that has been really exciting to think about for the second season," Spalding continued.

When is the Mayfair Witches Season 2 Premiere Date?

The information we have on Season 2 of the Mayfair Witches is limited, and with that limited information is the release date.

Currently, there is no set date for the Season 2 debut. Right now, we only know that Season 2 is expected to come out this year, though it will likely be later in the year.

There is the possibility that Season 2 will debut in early 2025, two years after the release of Season 1, but so far, all signs point to Mayfair Witches Season 2 being released this year.

How Many Episodes are in Mayfair Witches Season 2?

There is no official word on how many episodes will be on Season 2 of Mayfair Witches, but Season 1 had eight episodes, so Season 2 will likely have a similar amount.

Most new series have approximately eight episodes, so we expect that Mayfair Witches Season 2 will also have roughly eight episodes.

Is there a Mayfair Witches Season 2 Trailer?

It's too early for a trailer to be released now, but we hope one will come soon!

With Season 2's release expected later this year, it surely won't be long until we get a trailer for the anticipated thriller.

Where Can You Watch Mayfair Witches Season 2?

Like Season 1, Season 2 will air on AMC and stream on AMC+. We will likely see one episode per week like last season, though that is not certain now.

For now, we can rewatch Season 1 of the hit drama through AMC+'s streaming service and relive our favorite (or least favorite) memories from Season 1 of Mayfair Witches.

After all, who doesn't want to relive the treasured dancing scene in the never-ending house? Well, probably Rowan, but we can't say for sure.

We're excited about what lies ahead with this exciting AMC+ series.

Stay tuned for more information, as we'll post updates when more info becomes available regarding Mayfair Witches Season 2 and everything that comes with it.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our other Everything We Know posts to stay updated with what's new!

Devin Piel, an entertainment news writer from the Midwest with a passion for true crime and binge-streaming the latest Netflix series, is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow her on X.