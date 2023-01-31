Mayfair Witches Post-Mortem: Beth Grant Breaks Down Carlotta's Motivations, Teases What's Ahead

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches continues to cast a spell on viewers.

TV Fanatic got the chance to chat with Beth Grant about her work on the hit series.

Beth revealed that she was attracted to that universe after hearing the word "witch," but she also had great respect for Anne Rice, the characters and stories, and her rich body of work.

"I'm from the south like she was, and she created this particular series of matriarchal society that I grew up in with very strong, powerful women," Grant tells TV Fanatic.

Beth felt a kinship with the characters and a solid connection to Carlotta.

"I have that kind of face, you know, square jaw and angular features," the star said with a laugh.

"My daughter used to say, 'mama, mama, why are you mad?' And I would say, 'no, no, it's just my face.'"

"I learned to smile because I had a child. And so I just knew in my bones that I wanted to play Carlotta. I felt like I understood her."

Additionally, Beth had just been introduced to Alexandra Daddario's work on The White Lotus.

"I didn't know her, but I fell in love with her. I just thought she was the most unique actress."

Beth said Daddario was the "most beautiful woman in the world" and was great to everyone on the set.

"On our hottest day, she's out there handing out cold water to our extras. So I really fell in love with her," the star recalled.

Carlotta isn't the easiest character to read, which is partly why Beth enjoys playing her. Beth understands her sibling rivalry with Cortland because she has a younger brother and how things changed when he was born.

Beth says Carlotta tried to be "a good girl, and I've turned Lasher down, and I've suppressed my sexuality."

The actress added that Carlotta went to college and helped keep the family fortune intact but wasn't particularly appreciated.

"I identify with all of that, and not in a self-righteous way. I mean, I'm saying that for humor, but in a real way too. I do have those scars I've worked through because I've used my art to work through them and a lot of therapy, but I'm perfectly willing and happy as an artist to reveal those things," Beth added.

"And so I felt that I was the unique choice for that."

Beth said that Carlotta was heartbroken during Sunday's episode when she realized Rowan had put the necklace on and was now tethered to Lasher.

She said it was a big turning point for Carlotta's arc because she wanted to welcome Rowan to the family, prepare a beautiful meal, and the necklace changes everything.

Beth said that she channeled her own heartbreak into her performance during those scenes, and director Axelle Carolyn complimented her for it.

"It's so wonderful to have people that not only see what you do but want you to go further."

At the end of Mayfair Witches Season 1 Episode 3, Carlotta banished Delphine to the basement with the necklace on.

We learned during Sunday's episode that Delphine had died after smacking her head against the wall multiple times.

Beth said that Carlotta's actions were pure desperation.

"I don't think that she thought for a minute what would happen happened. I really don't."

"I think when she's sitting in that chair, and Lasher is rejecting Delphine and causing her to bang her head against the wall, I think Carlotta's devastated."

The new episode also reveals a lot of information about the Mayfair family during Deirdre's funeral.

Beth liked showcasing the fraught relationship between Carlotta and Cortland.

"I love that Carlotta sort of just stepped in, with her back to him, to address Rowan," Beth grinned.

"I think that there's a huge sibling rivalry and Rowan's between the two. In Carlotta's view, he's the evil one, while Carlotta is the good one, and Rowan's in the middle."

The end of the episode is a significant turning point because Carlotta lashes out at Rowan, locking her in a room, setting fire to it, before trying to stab her.

Unfortunately, Ciprien is on the receiving end of the knife and falls to the ground.

Beth thinks that, by that point, Carlotta's idea of what good means has changed.

"I don't think she necessarily plans it. I think she loses herself in her fanaticism. It's sad but more sad for Ciprien, who gets stabbed."

"She doesn't even know him, so she doesn't expect him to come through the door at that moment."

"It's sad that a lot of times, murder happens like that."

"I think it's a crime of passion. Demented passion," Beth adds.

Beth was unsure where Carlotta and Rowan's relationship could go next, but she states that we will find many details about Carlotta in the next episode.

"We have kind of delicious and wonderful secrets to be revealed.

"I can't say if it will make you like her more or less," Beth laughed.

Beth doesn't mind if fans believe Carlotta is a character they love to hate because she thinks it's hard to have good guys if we don't have bad guys.

However, Beth believes Mayfair Witches helps to ask people questions about who the good and bad people are.

New episodes air Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC.

