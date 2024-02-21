The Boys Season 4: Cast, Plot, Release Date, and Everything We Know

The Boys are back in town.

At least they're on their way. If you've been waiting (not so) patiently for the next installment of The Boys, we've got great news for you.

The world's strangest superheroes will grace our screens again this year, and we couldn't be more excited. Here's everything we know.

If you're as excited as we are for another season of blood, guts, and outrageous super-powered shenanigans, you've probably been anxiously waiting for an update from Prime Video.

We've got you covered.

What is The Boys Season 4 Release Date?

Prime Video has been tight-lipped about the exact date they'll be dropping The Boys Season 4.

The streaming service announced that the gritty action-drama would be returning for a fourth season a week after they launched The Boys Season 3.

If they follow the same schedule they've used in the past, The Boys Season 4 will most likely premiere in either the summer or fall of 2024.

But for now, the best we can do is guess.

Who Is Returning for The Boys Season 4?

The Boys has given us some outstanding and dynamic characters, so it makes sense that everyone wants to know who is coming back for the new season.

Luckily for most fans, the returning cast is expansive.

You can expect to see these familiar faces on The Boys Season 4:

● Karl Urban as Billy Butcher: he's tough as nails, foul-mouthed, and ready to fight supes no matter the cost.

● Antony Starr as Homelander, one of television's most unsettling villains. His final act on the The Boys Season 3 finale -- revealing his son to the world -- might be one of his worst moves yet.

● Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, the goofy nerd who doesn't fit in with the team. But what he lacks in experience and skill, he makes up in heart.

● Erin Moriarty as Starlight, whose trauma runs deep. Her determination to prove herself and do the right thing by innocent civilians set her apart from other supes.

● Chace Crawford as The Deep, who we still haven't been able to look at the same since that scene. You know the one.

Others who will be reprising their roles include:

● Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko

● Laz Alonso as Mother's Milk

● Tomer Capone as Frenchie

● Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett

● Simon Pegg as Hugh Campbell

● Olivia Morandin as Zoe Neuman

● Jim Beaver as Robert Singer

● Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy

Notably, Dominique McElligott is not slated to return after her character, Queen Maeve, lost her powers and skipped off in search of a peaceful life.

Additions to the Boys Season 4 Cast

New to the crew for what promises to be an explosive season are a handful of talented actors, including some pretty big names.

So far, we know for sure that Susan Heyward is joining us as Sister Sage and Valorie Curry has signed on to play Firecracker.

A few other actors have been announced, but we don't know for sure who they'll be playing just yet.

The rest of the new folks we know about so far:

● Jeffrey Dean Morgan

● Rob Benedict

● Elliot Knight

● Rosemarie DeWitt

Has a Trailer for The Boys Season 4 Been Released?

For fans itching to lay eyes on the supes again, there's good news.

A teaser trailer has been released, and we've got the goods.

It fulfills a promise that more of what we love from The Boys is on the way.

The trailer gives us just enough to get us back on the hook and leave us wanting more.

Chaos erupts in the city, new characters are on the scene, and our old friends are back to their old tricks.

Will The Boys Season 4 be a Continuation of Gen V?

Following the success of The Boys, the wildly popular spinoff Gen V took its time setting up the plot for The Boys Season 4.

After the bloodbath that took place at Godolkin University on Gen V, there's virtually no chance that Homelander won't use that to further his agenda.

Not to mention the fact that Butcher and his team are reaching a point where they're going to need help.

And a group of college student supes who share his distaste for The Seven just might be his ticket to success.

Butcher won't want to work with supes, but there's a good chance that he'll find himself begrudgingly going along with it.

He knows their powers are valuable in a fight against other powerful people. But can he put aside his pride and disgust for the greater good?

How Many Episodes Will The Boys Season 4 Have?

So far, every season of The Boys has consisted of eight episodes.

It looks like The Boys Season 4 is no exception.

We don't know too much about what each episode will entail yet, but we do know (thanks to a leak by Eric Kripke himself) that the finale will be titled "Assassination Run."

Kripke plans to direct The Boys Season 4 finale.

Where Can I Watch The Boys Season 4?

As with the other seasons, The Boys Season 4 can be exclusively streamed on Amazon Prime Video by anyone with an Amazon Prime account.

Stay tuned as we update this post with more details as they come in!

Haley Whitmire White is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow her on X.