The Boys Season 4: First Look at New Supes Firecracker and Sister Sage

The Boys Season 4 is still a long way off, but Prime Video gave fans their first look at new supes on Monday.

Sister Sage is played by Orange is the New Black's Susan Heyward, while The Following's Valorie Curry is set to play Firecracker.

As has been the case with this show since its launch, details about the characters are being kept under wraps.

After the conclusion of The Boys Season 3, it was inevitable there would be some new characters to shake things up on the series.

Creator Eric Kripke teased the fourth season when he announced the casting of both stars back in August.

“These new Supes are some of the best and craziest ever written for The Boys," Kripke said at the time.

“You are going to love them. And by love, I mean be absolutely horrified and a tiny bit nauseous.”

The Boys Season 4 landed an official pickup in June, with Amazon deeming the third season to be the most-watched yet.

“Speaking for the cast and crew, we’re so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more,” Kripke said at the time of the pickup.

“We’re thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys’ fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we’re living in."

"Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success.”

Added Amazon Studios’ Head of Global Television Vernon Sanders:

“From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season 3 of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder — an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season."

The Boys franchise includes an eight-episode anthology animated series, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, as well as Gen V, which is set at America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes.

It was recently revealed that Jeffrey Dean morgan would also be joining the cast of The Boys, reuniting with Supernatural creator Kripke.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.